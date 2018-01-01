Geodesic Ltd.

Genesis of Geodesic Limited (Geodesic) was started on 8th July of 1999 as Geodesic Information Systems Private Limited. The Company is an innovator in software products focused on Information, Communication and Entertainment for mobile phones and desktop computers under the 'Mundu' brand name for the retail segment. Headquartered in Mumbai, India, Geodesic's Mundu suite of award-winning products includes solutions for Instant Messaging, Voice-over-IP and Internet Radio. Geodesic has offices in Mumbai and Bangalore in India, USA (Silicon Valley), as well as Sweden, Hong Kong and Singapore. The Company had launched Hamarashop.net (a Mumbai-specific e-commerce portal) and Mundu IM (the world's first truly Interoperable Messaging System) in the year 2000. As at November of the year 2001, the company's Mundu IM was launched on Indiatimes.com. The biggest milestone of the company was happened in January of the year 2002, the company's Mundu IM downloads reached 1 million mark. A revolutionary technology of the company 'IM Around' was launched in the year 2003, which enables the subscribers to announce online presence on e-mail, website and/or applications). Geodesic won the Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500 award in January of the year 2004. The Company wet its feet in US, started its operations in US during the same year of 2004. During the year 2005, Geodesic had spread its name to international level, established its operations in UK, Hong Kong and Sweden. The Company had acquired one Indian company namely PicoPeta Simputers, also in the same year of 2005, Geodesic had acquired Clangula IT, the Sweden company and Engage Solutions, the Hong Kong company. The Inaugural Red Herring Small Cap 100 award (one of the only Indian companies to be included in the Red Herring Small Cap 100 list) was handed over to the company in the year 2005 itself. In the identical year of 2005, Geodesic had successfully launched Mundu IM on Palm (first retail product offering). As of March 2006, the company had introduced a mobile VOIP product under the name of `Mundu Speak'. The latest version 4.0 of the market leading product Mundu IM was launched in March of the year 2007. The mobile entertainment product of the company, Mundu Radio had received the 'CNET Webware 100' award for the Mobile category in June of the year 2007. Geodesic had designed and optimized its product specifically Mundu IM for the iPhone in August of the same year 2007, and it is the only IM application that provides users the unique look and feel that they have come to expect from native iPhone applications. Geodesic had launched a New Era in Mobile Entertainment with True Internet Radio Access in February of the year 2008. The Company had inked a licensing deal with MEDION AG. Based in Germany in July of the year 2008, MEDION is a leading global provider of consumer electronics products. As at September 2008, the company has joined its hands with the BlackBerry ISV Alliance Program and plans to offer its award-winning mobile services to support a broad range of BlackBerry smart phones including the BlackBerry Curve, BlackBerry Pearl and BlackBerry 8800 series smart phones. The company's name has been changed from Geodesic Information Systems to Geodesic Limited with effect from 19th September of the year 2008.