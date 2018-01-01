JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Geojit Financial Services Ltd

Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

BSE: 532285 Sector: Financials
NSE: GEOJITFSL ISIN Code: INE007B01023
BSE 15:41 | 12 Mar 100.65 -0.20
(-0.20%)
OPEN

100.00

 HIGH

104.30

 LOW

100.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 101.00 0.05
(0.05%)
OPEN

101.25

 HIGH

104.35

 LOW

99.35
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 100.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 100.85
VOLUME 56653
52-Week high 147.00
52-Week low 47.10
P/E 40.42
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,393
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 100.00
CLOSE 100.85
VOLUME 56653
52-Week high 147.00
52-Week low 47.10
P/E 40.42
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,393
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Geojit Financial Services Ltd. (GEOJITFSL) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
HDFC Bank 1,866.70 484,175.31 69,305.96 14,549.64 807,130.87
H D F C 1,854.95 310,574.26 33,112.79 7,442.64 323,918.96
St Bk of India 252.85 218,262.65 175,518.23 10,484.10 2,550,731.18
Kotak Mah. Bank 1,100.60 209,714.92 17,698.93 3,411.50 206,139.27
ICICI Bank 300.70 193,220.80 54,156.28 9,801.09 702,710.29
Axis Bank 519.20 133,218.93 44,542.16 3,679.28 575,172.19
IndusInd Bank 1,733.55 104,051.13 14,405.67 2,867.89 169,672.05
Bajaj Fin. 1,667.00 96,344.26 9,980.69 1,836.55 59,697.04
HDFC Stand. Life 430.55 86,606.86 N.A. N.A. N.A.
Bajaj Finserv 5,037.85 80,172.34 162.71 70.02 2,775.53
Yes Bank 311.45 71,716.03 16,424.64 3,330.10 203,534.58
SBI Life Insuran 674.15 67,415.00 30,549.00 954.65 99,225.25
ICICI Pru Life 385.70 55,366.85 37,869.14 1,682.23 121,906.31
Indiabulls Hous. 1,212.75 51,729.85 11,252.16 2,842.38 95,309.90
Aditya Birla Cap 153.00 33,673.92 35.01 4.24 5,103.87
L&T Fin.Holdings 162.40 31,385.91 314.86 248.66 6,297.63
Shriram Trans. 1,348.10 30,585.69 10,828.82 1,257.34 69,617.11
Bank of Baroda 132.25 30,472.38 42,199.93 1,383.14 672,589.85
Bajaj Holdings 2,720.15 30,272.55 883.29 538.18 7,364.55
IIFL Holdings 846.75 26,973.22 192.33 156.78 1,550.73
NEXT

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Geojit Financial Services: