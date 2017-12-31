You are here » Home
GFL Financials India Ltd.
|BSE: 531055
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE764K01038
|
BSE
11:52 | 18 Jan
|
GFL Financials India Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
GFL Financials India Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.53
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.53
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|4.80
|52-Week low
|3.53
|P/E
|353.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.53
|Sell Qty
|24990.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|353.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About GFL Financials India Ltd.
GFL Financials India Ltd
GFL Financials (India) Ltd was incorporated in the year 1992. The company is engaged in the financial and investment services business. It primarily engages in the consultancy, share broking, and shares and derivatives trading activities. The company was formerly known as Goyal Financials (India) Limited. GFL Financials (India) Ltd. is based in Indore, India....> More
GFL Financials India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
GFL Financials India Ltd - Financial Results
GFL Financials India Ltd - Peer Group
GFL Financials India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
GFL Financials India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-3.81%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
GFL Financials India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.53
|
|3.53
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.53
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.53
|YEAR Low/High
|3.53
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.40
|
|55.00
