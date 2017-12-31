JUST IN
GFL Financials India Ltd.

BSE: 531055 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE764K01038
BSE 11:52 | 18 Jan GFL Financials India Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan GFL Financials India Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 3.53
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.53
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 4.80
52-Week low 3.53
P/E 353.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.53
Sell Qty 24990.00
About GFL Financials India Ltd.

GFL Financials India Ltd

GFL Financials (India) Ltd was incorporated in the year 1992. The company is engaged in the financial and investment services business. It primarily engages in the consultancy, share broking, and shares and derivatives trading activities. The company was formerly known as Goyal Financials (India) Limited. GFL Financials (India) Ltd. is based in Indore, India....> More

GFL Financials India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 353.00
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.12
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.67
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

GFL Financials India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.36 0.2 80
Other Income -
Total Income 0.36 0.2 80
Total Expenses 0.36 0.19 89.47
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 3 3 -
GFL Financials India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mathew Easow Res 19.15 -4.96 12.73
Action Fin.Serv 9.15 0.00 11.44
Trans Fin. Res. 20.00 0.25 10.04
GFL Financials 3.53 0.00 5.30
Relic Tech. 13.04 -3.76 4.69
Swarna Secur. 14.25 0.00 4.28
Alka Securities 0.42 0.00 4.03
GFL Financials India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 70.12
Custodians 0.00
Other 29.88
GFL Financials India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -3.81% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

GFL Financials India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.53
3.53
Week Low/High 0.00
3.53
Month Low/High 0.00
3.53
YEAR Low/High 3.53
5.00
All TIME Low/High 0.40
55.00

