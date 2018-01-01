You are here » Home
GFL Financials India Ltd.
|BSE: 531055
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE764K01038
Filter:
GFL Financials India Ltd. (GFLFINANCIALS) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Mar '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.90
|0.46
|0.46
|0.36
|0.31
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Total Income
|0.90
|0.46
|0.46
|0.36
|0.32
|Total Expenditure
|0.89
|0.45
|0.45
|0.34
|0.31
|Operating Profit
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|PBT
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|1.5
|1.5
|1.49
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|99.65
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.01
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
