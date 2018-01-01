JUST IN
GFL Financials India Ltd.

BSE: 531055 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE764K01038
BSE 11:52 | 18 Jan GFL Financials India Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan GFL Financials India Ltd
OPEN 3.53
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.53
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 4.80
52-Week low 3.53
P/E 353.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.53
Sell Qty 24990.00
GFL Financials India Ltd. (GFLFINANCIALS) - Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Mar '15 Mar '14 Mar '13
Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.90 0.46 0.46 0.36 0.31
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01
Total Income 0.90 0.46 0.46 0.36 0.32
Total Expenditure 0.89 0.45 0.45 0.34 0.31
Operating Profit 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01
Depreciation 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00
PBT 0.00 -0.01 -0.01 0.01 0.00
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit/(Loss) 0.00 -0.01 -0.01 0.01 0.00
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items 0.00 -0.01 -0.01 0.01 0.00
Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS 0.00 -0.01 -0.01 0.01 0.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 1.5 1.5 1.49
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00 99.65
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0.01
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.35
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
