Ghanshyam Steel Works Ltd.
|BSE: 531876
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE993C01014
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Ghanshyam Steel Works Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Ghanshyam Steel Works Ltd
Ghanshyam Steel Works Ltd. (GHANSHYAMSTEEL) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Mar 2010
|Dec 2009
|Jun 2009
|Mar 2009
|Dec 2008
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|23.40
|23.40
|23.40
|23.40
|23.40
|Indian
|50.83
|50.83
|50.83
|50.83
|50.83
|Total Promoters
|74.23
|74.23
|74.23
|74.23
|74.23
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|25.77
|25.77
|25.77
|25.77
|25.77
|Indian Public
|25.77
|25.77
|25.77
|25.77
|25.77
|Others
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Non Promoter
|25.77
|25.77
|25.77
|25.77
|25.77
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
