JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Ghanshyam Steel Works Ltd

Ghanshyam Steel Works Ltd.

BSE: 531876 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE993C01014
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ghanshyam Steel Works Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ghanshyam Steel Works Ltd

Ghanshyam Steel Works Ltd. (GHANSHYAMSTEEL) - Share Holding

(in %) Mar 2010 Dec 2009 Jun 2009 Mar 2009 Dec 2008
Promoter & Group
Foreign 23.40 23.40 23.40 23.40 23.40
Indian 50.83 50.83 50.83 50.83 50.83
Total Promoters 74.23 74.23 74.23 74.23 74.23
Non Promoter
Institutions 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 25.77 25.77 25.77 25.77 25.77
Indian Public 25.77 25.77 25.77 25.77 25.77
Others 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Non Promoter 25.77 25.77 25.77 25.77 25.77
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Ghanshyam Steel Works: