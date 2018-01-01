GHCL Ltd.
|BSE: 500171
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: GHCL
|ISIN Code: INE539A01019
|BSE LIVE 13:31 | 12 Mar
|265.20
|
-1.85
(-0.69%)
|
OPEN
269.00
|
HIGH
272.00
|
LOW
264.00
|NSE LIVE 13:36 | 12 Mar
|266.10
|
-0.95
(-0.36%)
|
OPEN
270.05
|
HIGH
272.00
|
LOW
264.05
About GHCL Ltd.
GHCL LTD (formerly Gujarat Heavy Chemicals) was promoted in 1987 in the joint sector by the GIIC and the Dalmias, through their companies - GTC Industries and Dalmia Dairy Corporation. The company is engaged in manufacturing of industrial chemicals and textiles. The company also has presence in IT services and Edible salt. GHCL exports to Saudi Arabia, Iran, the UAE, Jordan, Bangladesh, Sri-Lanka,...> More
GHCL Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,584
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|40.59
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|6.53
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|35.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Jun 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.92
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|149.78
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.77
GHCL Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|717.85
|616.75
|16.39
|Other Income
|20.28
|1.64
|1136.59
|Total Income
|738.13
|618.39
|19.36
|Total Expenses
|579.68
|455.39
|27.29
|Operating Profit
|158.45
|163
|-2.79
|Net Profit
|71.17
|80.54
|-11.63
|Equity Capital
|97.42
|100.02
|-
GHCL Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Deepak Nitrite
|231.35
|-2.24
|3155.61
|Sudarshan Chem.
|411.50
|-1.47
|2849.64
|GOCL Corpn.
|528.10
|-0.55
|2616.74
|GHCL
|265.20
|-0.69
|2583.58
|Advance. Enzyme.
|221.15
|3.10
|2469.14
|Tide Water Oil
|6235.40
|-0.18
|2169.92
|I G Petrochems
|658.40
|0.57
|2027.21
GHCL Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
GHCL Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.17%
|-7.59%
|-0.08%
|-0.93%
|1 Month
|-14.88%
|-13.29%
|-1.69%
|-0.89%
|3 Month
|-9.53%
|-8.74%
|1.48%
|0.93%
|6 Month
|17.22%
|16.94%
|4.86%
|4.30%
|1 Year
|0.51%
|1.45%
|16.50%
|16.07%
|3 Year
|311.80%
|298.06%
|16.56%
|18.33%
GHCL Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|264.00
|
|272.00
|Week Low/High
|256.30
|
|287.00
|Month Low/High
|256.30
|
|318.00
|YEAR Low/High
|203.65
|
|358.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.65
|
|358.00
