GHCL Ltd

GHCL LTD (formerly Gujarat Heavy Chemicals) was promoted in 1987 in the joint sector by the GIIC and the Dalmias, through their companies - GTC Industries and Dalmia Dairy Corporation. The company is engaged in manufacturing of industrial chemicals and textiles. The company also has presence in IT services and Edible salt. GHCL exports to Saudi Arabia, Iran, the UAE, Jordan, Bangladesh, Sri-Lanka,...> More