GHCL Ltd.

BSE: 500171 Sector: Industrials
NSE: GHCL ISIN Code: INE539A01019
BSE LIVE 13:31 | 12 Mar 265.20 -1.85
(-0.69%)
OPEN

269.00

 HIGH

272.00

 LOW

264.00
NSE LIVE 13:36 | 12 Mar 266.10 -0.95
(-0.36%)
OPEN

270.05

 HIGH

272.00

 LOW

264.05
About GHCL Ltd.

GHCL Ltd

GHCL LTD (formerly Gujarat Heavy Chemicals) was promoted in 1987 in the joint sector by the GIIC and the Dalmias, through their companies - GTC Industries and Dalmia Dairy Corporation. The company is engaged in manufacturing of industrial chemicals and textiles. The company also has presence in IT services and Edible salt. GHCL exports to Saudi Arabia, Iran, the UAE, Jordan, Bangladesh, Sri-Lanka,...> More

GHCL Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,584
EPS - TTM () [*S] 40.59
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 6.53
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   35.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Jun 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.92
Book Value / Share () [*S] 149.78
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.77
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

GHCL Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 717.85 616.75 16.39
Other Income 20.28 1.64 1136.59
Total Income 738.13 618.39 19.36
Total Expenses 579.68 455.39 27.29
Operating Profit 158.45 163 -2.79
Net Profit 71.17 80.54 -11.63
Equity Capital 97.42 100.02 -
GHCL Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Deepak Nitrite 231.35 -2.24 3155.61
Sudarshan Chem. 411.50 -1.47 2849.64
GOCL Corpn. 528.10 -0.55 2616.74
GHCL 265.20 -0.69 2583.58
Advance. Enzyme. 221.15 3.10 2469.14
Tide Water Oil 6235.40 -0.18 2169.92
I G Petrochems 658.40 0.57 2027.21
GHCL Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 18.98
Banks/FIs 0.10
FIIs 13.86
Insurance 3.45
Mutual Funds 7.92
Indian Public 25.63
Custodians 0.00
Other 28.83
GHCL Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.17% -7.59% -0.08% -0.93%
1 Month -14.88% -13.29% -1.69% -0.89%
3 Month -9.53% -8.74% 1.48% 0.93%
6 Month 17.22% 16.94% 4.86% 4.30%
1 Year 0.51% 1.45% 16.50% 16.07%
3 Year 311.80% 298.06% 16.56% 18.33%

GHCL Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 264.00
272.00
Week Low/High 256.30
287.00
Month Low/High 256.30
318.00
YEAR Low/High 203.65
358.00
All TIME Low/High 6.65
358.00

