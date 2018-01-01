You are here » Home
GI Engineering Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 533048
|Sector: IT
|NSE: GISOLUTION
|ISIN Code: INE065J01016
|
BSE
14:15 | 12 Mar
|
3.69
|
-0.16
(-4.16%)
|
OPEN
3.85
|
HIGH
3.85
|
LOW
3.67
|
NSE
10:19 | 06 Jul
|
GI Engineering Solutions Ltd
|OPEN
|3.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.85
|VOLUME
|2001
|52-Week high
|5.09
|52-Week low
|3.19
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.67
|Sell Qty
|2999.00
|OPEN
|3.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.50
|VOLUME
|250
|52-Week high
|5.00
|52-Week low
|3.05
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|3.65
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|3.85
|CLOSE
|3.85
|VOLUME
|2001
|52-Week high
|5.09
|52-Week low
|3.19
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.67
|Sell Qty
|2999.00
|OPEN
|3.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.50
|VOLUME
|250
|52-Week high
|5.00
|52-Week low
|3.05
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3.18
|Buy Price
|3.65
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
GI Engineering Solutions Ltd. (GISOLUTION) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT
DATE
|PURPOSE
|RECORD
DATE
|EX-BONUS
DATE
|RATIO
|PREMIUM
|No record found.
