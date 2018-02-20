You are here » Home
» » GI Engineering Solutions Ltd
GI Engineering Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 533048
|Sector: IT
|NSE: GISOLUTION
|ISIN Code: INE065J01016
|
BSE
14:15 | 12 Mar
|
3.69
|
-0.16
(-4.16%)
|
OPEN
3.85
|
HIGH
3.85
|
LOW
3.67
|
NSE
10:19 | 06 Jul
|
GI Engineering Solutions Ltd
|OPEN
|3.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.85
|VOLUME
|2001
|52-Week high
|5.09
|52-Week low
|3.19
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.67
|Sell Qty
|2999.00
|OPEN
|3.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.50
|VOLUME
|250
|52-Week high
|5.00
|52-Week low
|3.05
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|3.65
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|3.85
|CLOSE
|3.85
|VOLUME
|2001
|52-Week high
|5.09
|52-Week low
|3.19
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.67
|Sell Qty
|2999.00
|OPEN
|3.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.50
|VOLUME
|250
|52-Week high
|5.00
|52-Week low
|3.05
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3.18
|Buy Price
|3.65
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
GI Engineering Solutions Ltd. (GISOLUTION) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|12-03-2018
|3.85
|3.85
|3.67
|3.69
|2001
|5
|08-03-2018
|3.80
|3.85
|3.80
|3.85
|155
|3
|07-03-2018
|3.99
|3.99
|3.99
|3.99
|500
|1
|06-03-2018
|4.20
|4.20
|4.19
|4.19
|1000
|2
|01-03-2018
|4.41
|4.41
|4.41
|4.41
|3100
|3
|27-02-2018
|4.20
|4.20
|4.20
|4.20
|120
|1
|23-02-2018
|4.01
|4.42
|4.01
|4.42
|4800
|5
|22-02-2018
|4.21
|4.21
|4.21
|4.21
|10
|1
|21-02-2018
|4.43
|4.43
|4.35
|4.43
|2976
|8
|20-02-2018
|4.22
|4.22
|4.22
|4.22
|3000
|4
|16-02-2018
|4.02
|4.02
|4.02
|4.02
|251
|3
|15-02-2018
|3.83
|3.83
|3.83
|3.83
|700
|3
|12-02-2018
|3.63
|3.82
|3.63
|3.82
|850
|4
|09-02-2018
|3.30
|3.64
|3.30
|3.64
|3400
|4
|08-02-2018
|3.47
|3.47
|3.47
|3.47
|650
|2
|07-02-2018
|3.65
|3.65
|3.65
|3.65
|400
|2
|02-02-2018
|3.47
|3.83
|3.47
|3.83
|350
|2
|29-01-2018
|3.65
|3.65
|3.65
|3.65
|1000
|2
|24-01-2018
|3.54
|3.54
|3.54
|3.54
|200
|1
|23-01-2018
|3.54
|3.54
|3.54
|3.54
|150
|1
Quick Links for GI Engineering Solutions:
Back to Top