JUST IN
You are here » Home » » GIC Housing Finance Ltd

GIC Housing Finance Ltd.

BSE: 511676 Sector: Financials
NSE: GICHSGFIN ISIN Code: INE289B01019
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 379.60 16.50
(4.54%)
OPEN

368.15

 HIGH

382.30

 LOW

366.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 379.30 14.55
(3.99%)
OPEN

369.00

 HIGH

382.90

 LOW

365.15
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 368.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 363.10
VOLUME 24669
52-Week high 623.20
52-Week low 300.95
P/E 11.94
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,044
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 368.15
CLOSE 363.10
VOLUME 24669
52-Week high 623.20
52-Week low 300.95
P/E 11.94
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,044
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

GIC Housing Finance Ltd. (GICHSGFIN) - Market Capital

Market Cap

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) 52 Wk High 52 Wk Low MKT-CAP
(RS CR)
HDFC Bank 1866.70 0.73 2014.00 1394.00 484175.31
H D F C 1854.95 2.01 1982.00 1369.00 310574.26
St Bk of India 252.85 -0.12 351.50 241.25 218262.65
Kotak Mah. Bank 1100.60 1.44 1132.50 825.35 209714.92
ICICI Bank 300.70 2.73 365.65 240.73 193220.80
Axis Bank 519.20 2.74 627.50 447.80 133218.93
IndusInd Bank 1733.55 2.09 1818.00 1345.05 104051.13
Bajaj Fin. 1667.00 0.92 1989.00 1082.60 96344.26
HDFC Stand. Life 430.55 1.22 493.75 307.65 86606.86
Bajaj Finserv 5037.85 1.41 5835.00 3790.05 80172.34
Yes Bank 311.45 2.64 383.25 275.15 71716.03
SBI Life Insuran 674.15 0.69 738.00 628.50 67415.00
ICICI Pru Life 385.70 -1.31 507.90 361.75 55366.85
Indiabulls Hous. 1212.75 1.04 1439.40 848.00 51729.85
Aditya Birla Cap 153.00 -0.33 264.00 152.00 33673.92
L&T Fin.Holdings 162.40 1.50 213.60 116.50 31385.91
Shriram Trans. 1348.10 0.70 1543.45 897.55 30585.69
Bank of Baroda 132.25 0.57 206.60 128.20 30472.38
Bajaj Holdings 2720.15 0.38 3035.75 2020.00 30272.55
IIFL Holdings 846.75 4.79 864.95 359.19 26973.22
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for GIC Housing Finance: