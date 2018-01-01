JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd

Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd.

BSE: 538788 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE918C01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 37.90 -0.60
(-1.56%)
OPEN

31.35

 HIGH

41.50

 LOW

31.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 31.35
PREVIOUS CLOSE 38.50
VOLUME 640
52-Week high 62.70
52-Week low 11.00
P/E 7.96
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 31.35
CLOSE 38.50
VOLUME 640
52-Week high 62.70
52-Week low 11.00
P/E 7.96
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd. (GILADAFINANCE) - Brokerage Reports

Date Broker Report Action Price
No record found.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Gilada Finance & Investments: