You are here » Home
» » Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd
Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd.
|BSE: 538788
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE918C01011
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
37.90
|
-0.60
(-1.56%)
|
OPEN
31.35
|
HIGH
41.50
|
LOW
31.35
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd
|OPEN
|31.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|38.50
|VOLUME
|640
|52-Week high
|62.70
|52-Week low
|11.00
|P/E
|7.96
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|7.96
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|31.35
|CLOSE
|38.50
|VOLUME
|640
|52-Week high
|62.70
|52-Week low
|11.00
|P/E
|7.96
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|7.96
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13.30
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Filter:
Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd. (GILADAFINANCE) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Interest earned
|2.54
|2.07
|1.98
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|Total Income
|2.54
|2.07
|2.00
|
|Interest Expended
|0.06
|0.03
|0.04
|Employee Cost
|0.30
|0.24
|0.17
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|0.43
|0.46
|0.23
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|Operating expenses
|0.75
|0.71
|0.41
|Provisions & contigencies
|0.39
|0.02
|0.02
|Total Expenditure
|1.13
|0.79
|0.44
|
|Net Profit for the year
|0.91
|0.82
|1.00
|Prior year adjustments
|0.02
|-0.19
|-0.02
|Profit brought forward
|4.71
|4.29
|3.50
|Total
|5.64
|4.92
|4.48
|
|Transfer to Statutory Reserves
|0.18
|0.16
|0.20
|Proposed Dividend / Transfer to Government
|0.00
|0.04
|0.00
|Balance c/f to Balance Sheet
|5.46
|4.71
|4.29
|Equity Dividend
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Corporate Dividend Tax
|0.00
|0.04
|0.00
|Equity Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Earning Per Share (Rs.)
|2.59
|2.22
|2.86
|Book Value
|41.43
|38.76
|37.09
Quick Links for Gilada Finance & Investments: