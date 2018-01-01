JUST IN
Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd.

BSE: 538788 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE918C01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 37.90 -0.60
(-1.56%)
OPEN

31.35

 HIGH

41.50

 LOW

31.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd
OPEN 31.35
PREVIOUS CLOSE 38.50
VOLUME 640
52-Week high 62.70
52-Week low 11.00
P/E 7.96
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd. (GILADAFINANCE) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Interest earned 2.54 2.07 1.98
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.02
Total Income 2.54 2.07 2.00
 
Interest Expended 0.06 0.03 0.04
Employee Cost 0.30 0.24 0.17
Selling and Administration Expenses 0.43 0.46 0.23
Depreciation 0.02 0.01 0.01
Operating expenses 0.75 0.71 0.41
Provisions & contigencies 0.39 0.02 0.02
Total Expenditure 1.13 0.79 0.44
 
Net Profit for the year 0.91 0.82 1.00
Prior year adjustments 0.02 -0.19 -0.02
Profit brought forward 4.71 4.29 3.50
Total 5.64 4.92 4.48
 
Transfer to Statutory Reserves 0.18 0.16 0.20
Proposed Dividend / Transfer to Government 0.00 0.04 0.00
Balance c/f to Balance Sheet 5.46 4.71 4.29
Equity Dividend 0.00 0.00 0.00
Corporate Dividend Tax 0.00 0.04 0.00
Equity Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Earning Per Share (Rs.) 2.59 2.22 2.86
Book Value 41.43 38.76 37.09
