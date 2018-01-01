You are here » Home
» » Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd.
|BSE: 532716
|Sector: Others
|NSE: GILLANDERS
|ISIN Code: INE047B01011
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
67.00
|
-2.95
(-4.22%)
|
OPEN
68.00
|
HIGH
68.00
|
LOW
67.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
67.25
|
-2.45
(-3.52%)
|
OPEN
69.70
|
HIGH
69.70
|
LOW
66.25
|OPEN
|68.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|69.95
|VOLUME
|375
|52-Week high
|101.50
|52-Week low
|58.75
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|143
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|69.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|69.70
|VOLUME
|5325
|52-Week high
|102.00
|52-Week low
|56.45
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|143
|Buy Price
|66.40
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|67.40
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|68.00
|CLOSE
|69.95
|VOLUME
|375
|52-Week high
|101.50
|52-Week low
|58.75
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|143
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|69.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|69.70
|VOLUME
|5325
|52-Week high
|102.00
|52-Week low
|56.45
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|142.98
|Buy Price
|66.40
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|67.40
|Sell Qty
|10.00
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd. (GILLANDERS) - Latest News & Headlines
Quick Links for Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company: