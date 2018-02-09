Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd.
|BSE: 532716
|Sector: Others
|NSE: GILLANDERS
|ISIN Code: INE047B01011
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|67.00
-2.95
(-4.22%)
OPEN
68.00
HIGH
68.00
LOW
67.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|67.25
-2.45
(-3.52%)
OPEN
69.70
HIGH
69.70
LOW
66.25
|OPEN
|68.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|69.95
|VOLUME
|375
|52-Week high
|101.50
|52-Week low
|58.75
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|143
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd. (GILLANDERS) - Announcements
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Public Announcement-Delisting
09/03/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017
13/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd Board Meeting-Outcome of Board Meeting
13/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
09/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd Board Meeting Postponed
05/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd Closure of Trading Window
29/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd Board Meeting On 09.02.2018
29/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
05/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended On 30Th September 2017
09/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
09/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd Closure of Trading Window
27/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd Board Meeting On 09.12.2017
27/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd Updates
02/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017.
12/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd Compliance Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) And 40(10) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure
10/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd Gillanders Arbuthnot And Company Limited- 532716- Compliance Certificate Under Regulation 7(3) Of SE
07/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd Minutes Of The Proceedings Of The 83Rd Annual General Meeting Of The Company
14/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd Newspaper Publication
13/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting (Voluntary Delisting from Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited)
05/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd Unaudtided Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended On 30Th June2017.
05/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
