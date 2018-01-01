You are here » Home » » Gillette India Ltd
Gillette India Ltd.
|BSE: 507815
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GILLETTE
|ISIN Code: INE322A01010
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|6560.15
|
14.75
(0.23%)
|
OPEN
6586.05
|
HIGH
6586.05
|
LOW
6514.95
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|6599.65
|
28.20
(0.43%)
|
OPEN
6551.00
|
HIGH
6624.95
|
LOW
6534.15
Filter:
Gillette India Ltd. (GILLETTE) - Cash Flow
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents
|536.46
|180.56
|168.92
|Net Cash From Operating Activities
|247.97
|279.42
|171.93
|Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities
|13.69
|155.04
|-102.56
|Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities
|-684.10
|-78.56
|-57.73
|Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents
|-422.44
|355.90
|11.64
|Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents
|114.02
|536.46
|180.56
