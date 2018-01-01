You are here » Home
Gillette India Ltd.
|BSE: 507815
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GILLETTE
|ISIN Code: INE322A01010
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
6560.15
|
14.75
(0.23%)
|
OPEN
6586.05
|
HIGH
6586.05
|
LOW
6514.95
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
6599.65
|
28.20
(0.43%)
|
OPEN
6551.00
|
HIGH
6624.95
|
LOW
6534.15
Gillette India Ltd. (GILLETTE) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|407.52
|408.03
|407.60
|524.89
|389.38
|Other Income
|2.00
|1.12
|4.90
|8.44
|15.60
|Total Income
|409.52
|409.15
|412.50
|533.33
|404.98
|Expenditure
|309.62
|302.13
|340.38
|365.37
|314.97
|Operating Profit
|99.90
|107.02
|72.12
|167.96
|90.01
|Interest
|1.39
|1.11
|2.68
|2.05
|0.93
|PBDT
|98.51
|105.91
|69.44
|165.91
|89.08
|Depreciation
|9.93
|9.18
|13.51
|8.38
|8.92
|PBT
|89.33
|99.09
|56.43
|158.80
|81.30
|Tax
|30.56
|34.75
|18.76
|52.98
|26.55
|Net Profit
|58.77
|64.34
|37.67
|105.82
|54.75
|EPS (Rs)
|18.03
|19.75
|11.56
|32.47
|16.80
