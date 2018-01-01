JUST IN
Gillette India Ltd.

BSE: 507815 Sector: Consumer
NSE: GILLETTE ISIN Code: INE322A01010
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 6560.15 14.75
(0.23%)
OPEN

6586.05

 HIGH

6586.05

 LOW

6514.95
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 6599.65 28.20
(0.43%)
OPEN

6551.00

 HIGH

6624.95

 LOW

6534.15
OPEN 6586.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6545.40
VOLUME 192
52-Week high 7196.90
52-Week low 4057.95
P/E 80.20
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 21,380
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Gillette India Ltd. (GILLETTE) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 407.52 408.03 407.60 524.89 389.38
Other Income 2.00 1.12 4.90 8.44 15.60
Total Income 409.52 409.15 412.50 533.33 404.98
Expenditure 309.62 302.13 340.38 365.37 314.97
Operating Profit 99.90 107.02 72.12 167.96 90.01
Interest 1.39 1.11 2.68 2.05 0.93
PBDT 98.51 105.91 69.44 165.91 89.08
Depreciation 9.93 9.18 13.51 8.38 8.92
PBT 89.33 99.09 56.43 158.80 81.30
Tax 30.56 34.75 18.76 52.98 26.55
Net Profit 58.77 64.34 37.67 105.82 54.75
EPS (Rs) 18.03 19.75 11.56 32.47 16.80
