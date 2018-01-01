Gillette India Ltd is one of the well-known FMCG company in India. The company's principal activity is to manufacture and market consumer products. The company has world's leading brands, namely Gillette Mach 3 Turbo, Oral-B and Duracell in their portfolio. Their manufacturing facilities are located at Bhiwadi in Rajasthan and Baddi in Himachal Pradesh. The company operates three segments, namely Personal Grooming, Oral Care, and Portable Power. Personal Grooming segment includes blades, razors and toiletries. Oral Care segment includes toothbrushes and oral care products. Portable power segment includes batteries, torches and lamps. Gillette India Ltd, formerly known as Indian Shaving Products Ltd was incorporated in the year 1984. During the year 1990-91, the company completed the capacity expansion for manufacturing of 7 O'clock Ejtek PII Twin Blade Shaving System. In February 1993, the company commenced the launch of Gillette Shaving Products in India with the launch of Gillette Presto Readyshaver. During the year 1995-96, the company launched Readyshaver under the Brand Name of 7 O'clock Ready II. They also launched toothbrushes in the well-known international brand name Oral B under a distribution agreement. In January 2000, Duracell (India) and Wilkinson Sword India merged with the company and was renamed as Gillette India Ltd. In the year 2001, the company launched the Gillette Series Arctic Ice Line of products and undertook a series of very successful consumer promotions across product lines. They also launched the Gillette Series Satin Care for Women Wild Berry Line, the Cool Blue Mach 3 and Gillette Centennial Packs during the year. In the year 2003, the company launched Power Oral Care toothbrushes, Ultra M 3 AA batteries and Gillette Vector Plus. In the year 2004, they launched the next generation triple blade shaving system, Gillette Mach3 Turbo. Also, they launched new Gillette Series Tube Shave Gel variants, namely Sensitive Skin and Moisturising, to suit different skin types. In October 2005, the Procter & Gamble Company, USA acquired the Gillette Company, USA creating the largest consumer products company in the world. In India, the company while continuing as a separate legal entity will also be part of the Procter & Gamble Company, USA. The company operated under P&G's unique & proven structure of Global Business Unit (GBU), Market Development Organization (MDO), Global Business Services (GBS) and work process, which gave P&G's competitive advantage. During the year 2006-07, the company set up a new manufacturing facility at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh for manufacturing and packaging operations of blades and razors. This unit commenced their production in March 2007.