JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Gillette India Ltd

Gillette India Ltd.

BSE: 507815 Sector: Consumer
NSE: GILLETTE ISIN Code: INE322A01010
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 6560.15 14.75
(0.23%)
OPEN

6586.05

 HIGH

6586.05

 LOW

6514.95
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 6599.65 28.20
(0.43%)
OPEN

6551.00

 HIGH

6624.95

 LOW

6534.15
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 6586.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6545.40
VOLUME 192
52-Week high 7196.90
52-Week low 4057.95
P/E 80.20
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 21,380
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 6586.05
CLOSE 6545.40
VOLUME 192
52-Week high 7196.90
52-Week low 4057.95
P/E 80.20
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 21,380
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Gillette India Ltd. (GILLETTE) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month June
AGM Date (Month) Nov
Book Closure Date (Month) Nov
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 10
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 507815
NSE Code GILLETTE
BSE Group B
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 Yes
BSE 500 Yes
CNX 500 Yes
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., MCX-SX Stock Exchange

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Gillette India: