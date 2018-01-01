You are here » Home » » Gillette India Ltd
Gillette India Ltd.
|BSE: 507815
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GILLETTE
|ISIN Code: INE322A01010
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|6560.15
|
14.75
(0.23%)
|
OPEN
6586.05
|
HIGH
6586.05
|
LOW
6514.95
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|6599.65
|
28.20
(0.43%)
|
OPEN
6551.00
|
HIGH
6624.95
|
LOW
6534.15
|OPEN
|6586.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6545.40
|VOLUME
|192
|52-Week high
|7196.90
|52-Week low
|4057.95
|P/E
|80.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|21,380
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|6551.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6571.45
|VOLUME
|2301
|52-Week high
|7100.00
|52-Week low
|4055.40
|P/E
|80.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|21,380
|Buy Price
|6608.50
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|6610.00
|Sell Qty
|261.00
Gillette India Ltd. (GILLETTE) - Listing Info
|Key Dates
|Year Ending Month
|June
|AGM Date (Month)
|Nov
|Book Closure Date (Month)
|Nov
|Listing Information
|Face Value Of Equity Shares
|10
|Market Lot Of Equity Shares
|1
|BSE Code
|507815
|NSE Code
|GILLETTE
|BSE Group
|B
|Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
|Sensex
|No
|Nifty
|No
|BSE 100
|No
|BSE 200
|Yes
|BSE 500
|Yes
|CNX 500
|Yes
|CNX Midcap
|No
|Listing On
|Listing On
|The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., MCX-SX Stock Exchange
