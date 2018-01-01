You are here » Home » » Gilt Pack Ltd
Gilt Pack Ltd.
|BSE: 507711
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Gilt Pack Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Gilt Pack Ltd
Filter:
Gilt Pack Ltd. (GILTPACK) - Cash Flow
|Figures in Rs crore
|2003
|2002
|2001
|Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.64
|0.55
|1.16
|Net Cash From Operating Activities
|-0.42
|15.48
|-16.98
|Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities
|0.36
|0.74
|-0.45
|Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities
|-0.34
|-16.13
|16.82
|Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents
|-0.40
|0.09
|-0.61
|Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.24
|0.64
|0.55
Quick Links for Gilt Pack:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices