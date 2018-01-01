JUST IN
Gilt Pack Ltd.

BSE: 507711 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gilt Pack Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gilt Pack Ltd
Gilt Pack Ltd. (GILTPACK) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2003 2002 2001
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.64 0.55 1.16
Net Cash From Operating Activities -0.42 15.48 -16.98
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities 0.36 0.74 -0.45
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities -0.34 -16.13 16.82
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 -0.40 0.09 -0.61
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.24 0.64 0.55
