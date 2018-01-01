Gini Silk Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 531744
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE548B01018
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|174.05
|
-8.95
(-4.89%)
|
OPEN
174.20
|
HIGH
182.50
|
LOW
174.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Gini Silk Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|174.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|183.00
|VOLUME
|850
|52-Week high
|482.00
|52-Week low
|168.10
|P/E
|58.02
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|97
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|174.20
|CLOSE
|183.00
|VOLUME
|850
|52-Week high
|482.00
|52-Week low
|168.10
|P/E
|58.02
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|97
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Gini Silk Mills Ltd.
Gini Silk Mills was incorporated in Apr.'81 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company in Jul.'95. It was promoted by Vishwanath Harlalka and Deeak Harlalka. From 1981 to 1988, the company was running a process house on lease basis at Andheri, Bombay, belonging to its group concern. Engaged in manufacturing polyester shirting fabrics, the company set up its ow...> More
Gini Silk Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|97
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.00
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|58.02
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|22 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.27
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|59.64
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.92
Gini Silk Mills Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9.1
|9.77
|-6.86
|Other Income
|0.49
|0.33
|48.48
|Total Income
|9.6
|10.1
|-4.95
|Total Expenses
|8.75
|8.7
|0.57
|Operating Profit
|0.85
|1.4
|-39.29
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|0.5
|-102
|Equity Capital
|5.59
|5.59
|-
Gini Silk Mills Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Aarvee Denims
|44.70
|0.34
|104.87
|Surat Textile
|4.61
|3.13
|102.39
|Ludlow Jute
|93.40
|2.30
|100.59
|Gini Silk Mills
|174.05
|-4.89
|97.29
|Digjam
|11.05
|0.91
|96.84
|AI Champ.Inds.
|30.70
|4.78
|94.43
|CIL Nova Petro.
|34.20
|0.59
|92.68
Gini Silk Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Gini Silk Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.97%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-30.64%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-51.50%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-43.78%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-47.74%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|392.36%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Gini Silk Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|174.00
|
|182.50
|Week Low/High
|168.10
|
|193.00
|Month Low/High
|168.10
|
|274.00
|YEAR Low/High
|168.10
|
|482.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.00
|
|505.00
