Gini Silk Mills Ltd.

BSE: 531744 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE548B01018
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 174.05 -8.95
(-4.89%)
OPEN

174.20

 HIGH

182.50

 LOW

174.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gini Silk Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 174.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 183.00
VOLUME 850
52-Week high 482.00
52-Week low 168.10
P/E 58.02
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 97
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Gini Silk Mills Ltd.

Gini Silk Mills Ltd

Gini Silk Mills was incorporated in Apr.'81 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company in Jul.'95. It was promoted by Vishwanath Harlalka and Deeak Harlalka. From 1981 to 1988, the company was running a process house on lease basis at Andheri, Bombay, belonging to its group concern. Engaged in manufacturing polyester shirting fabrics, the company set up its ow...> More

Gini Silk Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   97
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.00
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 58.02
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.27
Book Value / Share () [*S] 59.64
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.92
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Gini Silk Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9.1 9.77 -6.86
Other Income 0.49 0.33 48.48
Total Income 9.6 10.1 -4.95
Total Expenses 8.75 8.7 0.57
Operating Profit 0.85 1.4 -39.29
Net Profit -0.01 0.5 -102
Equity Capital 5.59 5.59 -
Gini Silk Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Aarvee Denims 44.70 0.34 104.87
Surat Textile 4.61 3.13 102.39
Ludlow Jute 93.40 2.30 100.59
Gini Silk Mills 174.05 -4.89 97.29
Digjam 11.05 0.91 96.84
AI Champ.Inds. 30.70 4.78 94.43
CIL Nova Petro. 34.20 0.59 92.68
Gini Silk Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.98
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 5.38
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.64
Gini Silk Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.97% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -30.64% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -51.50% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -43.78% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -47.74% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 392.36% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Gini Silk Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 174.00
182.50
Week Low/High 168.10
193.00
Month Low/High 168.10
274.00
YEAR Low/High 168.10
482.00
All TIME Low/High 5.00
505.00

