Ginni Filaments Ltd.
|BSE: 590025
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: GINNIFILA
|ISIN Code: INE424C01010
|BSE 15:47 | 12 Mar
|31.05
|
0.35
(1.14%)
|
OPEN
30.70
|
HIGH
31.95
|
LOW
30.60
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|30.95
|
0.40
(1.31%)
|
OPEN
31.00
|
HIGH
32.15
|
LOW
30.45
Ginni Filaments Ltd. (GINNIFILA) - Cash Flow
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents
|4.02
|4.30
|4.21
|Net Cash From Operating Activities
|84.03
|80.50
|80.66
|Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities
|-29.86
|-12.83
|-12.15
|Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities
|-53.19
|-67.94
|-68.42
|Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents
|0.97
|-0.28
|0.09
|Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents
|4.99
|4.02
|4.30
