Ginni Filaments Ltd.

BSE: 590025 Sector: Industrials
NSE: GINNIFILA ISIN Code: INE424C01010
BSE 15:47 | 12 Mar 31.05 0.35
(1.14%)
OPEN

30.70

 HIGH

31.95

 LOW

30.60
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 30.95 0.40
(1.31%)
OPEN

31.00

 HIGH

32.15

 LOW

30.45
Ginni Filaments Ltd. (GINNIFILA) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 4.02 4.30 4.21
Net Cash From Operating Activities 84.03 80.50 80.66
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities -29.86 -12.83 -12.15
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities -53.19 -67.94 -68.42
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 0.97 -0.28 0.09
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 4.99 4.02 4.30
