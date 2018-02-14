You are here » Home
Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 507506
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: NARMADASUG
|ISIN Code: INE310M01010
|
BSE
LIVE
13:21 | 09 Mar
|
9.44
|
-0.49
(-4.93%)
|
OPEN
9.44
|
HIGH
9.44
|
LOW
9.44
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd
is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|9.44
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.93
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|15.50
|52-Week low
|8.11
|P/E
|24.84
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|9.44
|Buy Qty
|200.00
|Sell Price
|10.39
|Sell Qty
|600.00
About Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd.
Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd
Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Inds., formerly known as Narmada Sugars was incorporated in Oct.'89 and was promoted by Premier Proteins & other group companies and by G L Agarwal & R K Agarwal. It manufactures white crystal sugar which is used for domestic purposes, confectionery and pharmaceuticals. The by-products are molasses, bagasse and power. Molasses are used to manufacture alcohol and citric a...> More
Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd - Financial Results
Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.19%
|-0.87%
|1 Month
|-23.81%
|NA
|-1.43%
|-0.84%
|3 Month
|-24.78%
|NA
|1.75%
|0.99%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.14%
|4.36%
|1 Year
|-8.44%
|NA
|16.81%
|16.14%
|3 Year
|186.06%
|NA
|16.87%
|18.40%
Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.44
|
|9.44
|Week Low/High
|9.44
|
|10.00
|Month Low/High
|9.44
|
|14.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.11
|
|16.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.40
|
|23.00
Quick Links for Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries: