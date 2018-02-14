JUST IN
Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd.

BSE: 507506 Sector: Industrials
NSE: NARMADASUG ISIN Code: INE310M01010
BSE LIVE 13:21 | 09 Mar 9.44 -0.49
(-4.93%)
OPEN

9.44

 HIGH

9.44

 LOW

9.44
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
About Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd.

Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd

Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Inds., formerly known as Narmada Sugars was incorporated in Oct.'89 and was promoted by Premier Proteins & other group companies and by G L Agarwal & R K Agarwal. It manufactures white crystal sugar which is used for domestic purposes, confectionery and pharmaceuticals. The by-products are molasses, bagasse and power. Molasses are used to manufacture alcohol and citric a...> More

Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   18
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.38
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 24.84
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.28
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 11.21 44.47 -74.79
Other Income 0.2 1.59 -87.42
Total Income 11.41 46.06 -75.23
Total Expenses 7.87 43.8 -82.03
Operating Profit 3.54 2.26 56.64
Net Profit 2.09 1.25 67.2
Equity Capital 19.17 19.17 -
Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
K S Oils 0.44 2.33 20.20
Raj Oil Mills 2.45 -1.61 18.36
Prima Inds. 16.90 0.00 18.24
Girdhari.Sugar 9.44 -4.93 18.10
Vimal Oil Foods 10.28 -4.99 15.44
Superior Indus. 10.08 -5.00 13.96
Natraj Proteins 33.80 4.81 12.68
Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.24
Banks/FIs 1.04
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 1.50
Indian Public 28.61
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.62
Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.19% -0.87%
1 Month -23.81% NA -1.43% -0.84%
3 Month -24.78% NA 1.75% 0.99%
6 Month NA NA 5.14% 4.36%
1 Year -8.44% NA 16.81% 16.14%
3 Year 186.06% NA 16.87% 18.40%

Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.44
9.44
Week Low/High 9.44
10.00
Month Low/High 9.44
14.00
YEAR Low/High 8.11
16.00
All TIME Low/High 0.40
23.00

