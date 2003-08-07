Giriraj Entertainment Ltd.

|
GIRIRAJ PRINT PLAST LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2002-2003
AUDITORS' REPORT
To,
The Members,
Giriraj print plast limited
We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of GIRIRAJ PRINT PLAST LIMITED
as at 31th March 2004 and also the Profit and Loss Account and the Cash
Flow Statement for the year ended on that date annexed thereto. These
financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's Management.
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements
based on our audit.
We have conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material mis-statement. An audit includes examining on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the
overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
1. As required by the Companies (Auditor's Report) Order, 2003 issued by
the Central Government of India in terms of Section 227(4A) of the
Companies Act, 1956, we enclose in the annexure here to, a, statement on
the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said order, so far as
applicable to the Company.
2. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to Paragraph (1) above,
(a) We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the
best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purpose of our
audit.
(b) In our opinion, the company has kept proper books of accounts, as
required by law so far as appears from our examination of such books.
(c) The Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement
dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account of the
company.
(d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash
Flow Statement dealt with by this report comply with the accounting
standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Companies
Act, 1956.
e) On the basis of the written representation received from the Directors
and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that none of the
Directors are disqualified as on 31st March, 2003 from being appointed as
Directors in terms of clause (g) of Sub-Section (1) of Section 274 of the
Companies Act, 1956.
f) In our opinion and to the bast of our information and according to the
explanation given to us, the said account give the information required by
the Companies Act, 1956 in the manner so required and give a true and fair
view.
I. In case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of the Company's affairs as
at 31st March, 2003 and,
II. In the case of the Profit & Loss Account, of the Loss of the Company
for the year ended on that date.
For B.M. JHAVERI & CO.,
Chartered Accountants
Place : MUMBAI BHURENDRA M. JHAVERI
Dated: 07.08.2003 Proprietor
Membership No. 15855
ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS' REPORT
1. The Company is in process to maintain proper records showing full
particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.
We are informed that fixed assets have been physically verified by the
management at reasonable intervals.
2. None of the Fixed Assets have been revalued during the year.
3. As per the information and explanations given to us the finished goods,
stores & Spare part and raw materials have been physically verified by the
management at reasonable Interval
4. In our opinion the procedures for physical verification of stocks
followed by the management are reasonable and adequate having regard to the
size of the Company and the nature of its business.
5. As explained to us there were no material discrepancies noticed on
physical verification of stock as company by the books records is so far as
it appears from our examination of the boats.
6. On the basis of our examination of the stud records, we arts of the
opinion that the valuation of the stock it fair and proper and in
accordance with the normally, accepted accounting principles and on the
same basis as in the preceding Years.
7. The company has not taken any loan from any firm, company, or other
party listed in the register maintained under section 301 of the compares
Act 1956 or from any company under the same management as defined under sub
section (18) of section 370 of the said Act.
8. The Company has not granted and loans secured or unsecured, to the
companies, firm of other parties listed parties listed is the register
maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act 1956 or from any company
under the same manse as defined under sub sees (IB) of section 370 of the
said Act.
9. We are informed that the principal amount in respect of advances given
by the company are generally being recovered together with interest
thereon, where applicable, as per stipulation.
10. The Company is in the process of installing internal control procedures
which are commensurate with the Company and the nature of its business. At
present all the above functions are carried our by the management.
11. According to the information and explanation given to us, the
transactions aggregation Rs. 50,000/- or more in respect of each party for
the purchase of goods and materials or for sale of goods materials and
services in pursuant to contracts or arrangements entered in Register and
under Section 301 of the companies Act, 1956, have been made at prices
which are reasonable having regard to prevailing market price of such
goods, materials or services or the prices at which transactions for
similar goods or services have been made with other parties.
12. As explained to us, the management has a regular procedure for
determination of unserviceable or damaged stores and raw materials or
finished good. According to the information and explanation given to us
adequate provision has been made in the accounts for the loss arising on
the items so determined
13. The company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the
meaning of section 58-A of the Companies Act. 1956 and the rules framed
there under.
14. In opinion, the company is maintain the reasonable records for the sale
and disposal of scrap. We are informed that there are no realizable by
products.
15. The company is in the process of setting up an internal audit system.
16. As informed to us, the company is not require to maintain the accounts
and records as prescribed by the Central Government under Section 209(1)(d)
of the Companies Act, 1956 and rules framed there under.
17. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Provident
Fund and Employees state insurance Acts are not applicable to the Company.
18. According to the records of the company and as per the information and
explanation given to us, no undisputed amounts payable by the company in
respect of income Tax, Wealth Tax, Sales tax, Custom Duty and excise duty
were outstanding as on 31st March, 2003 for more than six months from the
date these became payable.
19. According to the information and explanation given to us and the
records of the company examined by us, no personal expenses have been
charges to revenue.
20. The Company is not a sick Industrial company within the meaning of
clause (o) of sub-section (1) of section 3 of the sick industrial companies
(Special Provisions) Act. 1956.
For B.M. JHAVERI & CO.,
Chartered Accountants
Place : MUMBAI BHURENDRA M. JHAVERI
Dated: 07.08.2003 Proprietor
Membership No. 15855