JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Giriraj Entertainment Ltd

Giriraj Entertainment Ltd.

BSE: 532037 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE855D01013
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Giriraj Entertainment Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Giriraj Entertainment Ltd
Filter:

Giriraj Entertainment Ltd. (GIRIRAJENTERT) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2003
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.00
Net Cash From Operating Activities -0.56
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities 0.06
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities 0.50
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 0.00
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Giriraj Entertainment: