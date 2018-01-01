JUST IN
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd.

BSE: 532037 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE855D01013
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd. (GIRIRAJENTERT) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2003 2002 1996
Net Sales 0.00 0.00 5.55
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.44 0.20
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.03
Depreciation 0.09 0.10 0.08
Profit Before Tax -0.10 -0.54 0.09
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Tax -0.10 -0.54 0.09
 
Share Capital 5.04 4.48 1.93
Reserves -0.61 -0.51 0.10
Net Worth 4.43 3.97 2.03
Loans 0.15 0.20 0.36
Gross Block 2.21 2.30 1.53
Investments 0.00 0.01 0.01
Cash 0.00 0.00 0.00
Debtors 0.56 0.00 2.43
Net Working Capital 2.77 2.21 0.73
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 3.60
Net Profit Margin (%) 1.62
Earning Per Share (Rs) 0.00 0.00 0.47
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00
