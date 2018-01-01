You are here » Home
» » Giriraj Entertainment Ltd
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd.
|BSE: 532037
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE855D01013
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd
Filter:
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd. (GIRIRAJENTERT) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2003
|2002
|1996
|Net Sales
|0.00
|0.00
|5.55
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-0.44
|0.20
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.10
|0.08
|Profit Before Tax
|-0.10
|-0.54
|0.09
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Tax
|-0.10
|-0.54
|0.09
|
|Share Capital
|5.04
|4.48
|1.93
|Reserves
|-0.61
|-0.51
|0.10
|Net Worth
|4.43
|3.97
|2.03
|Loans
|0.15
|0.20
|0.36
|Gross Block
|2.21
|2.30
|1.53
|Investments
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Cash
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Debtors
|0.56
|0.00
|2.43
|Net Working Capital
|2.77
|2.21
|0.73
|
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|
|
|3.60
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|
|
|1.62
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.47
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Quick Links for Giriraj Entertainment: