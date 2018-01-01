JUST IN
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd.

BSE: 532037 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE855D01013
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Giriraj Entertainment Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Giriraj Entertainment Ltd
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd. (GIRIRAJENTERT) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2003 2002 1996
Income
Sales Turnover 0.00 0.00 5.55
Excise Duty 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Sales 0.00 0.00 5.55
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
Stock Adjustments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.00 0.00 5.55
Expenditure
Raw Materials 0.00 0.00 5.00
Power & Fuel Cost 0.00 0.00 0.05
Employee Cost 0.01 0.01 0.06
Other Manufacturing Expenses 0.00 0.01 0.05
Selling and Administration Expenses 0.00 0.01 0.18
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.00 0.41 0.01
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 0.01 0.44 5.35
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.44 0.20
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.03
Gross Profit -0.01 -0.44 0.17
Depreciation 0.09 0.10 0.08
Profit Before Tax -0.10 -0.54 0.09
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit -0.10 -0.54 0.09
