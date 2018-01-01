You are here » Home
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd.
|BSE: 532037
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE855D01013
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd
Filter:
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd. (GIRIRAJENTERT) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2003
|2002
|1996
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|0.00
|0.00
|5.55
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Sales
|0.00
|0.00
|5.55
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Stock Adjustments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.00
|0.00
|5.55
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|Power & Fuel Cost
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|Employee Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.06
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|0.00
|0.01
|0.05
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|0.00
|0.01
|0.18
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|0.00
|0.41
|0.01
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|0.01
|0.44
|5.35
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-0.44
|0.20
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|Gross Profit
|-0.01
|-0.44
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.10
|0.08
|Profit Before Tax
|-0.10
|-0.54
|0.09
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|-0.10
|-0.54
|0.09
