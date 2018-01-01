JUST IN
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd.

BSE: 532037 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE855D01013
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd. (GIRIRAJENTERT) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2003 Sep-2003 Jun-2003 Mar-2003 Dec-2002
Revenue 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Expenditure 0.02 0.08 0.02 0.01 0.00
Operating Profit -0.02 -0.08 -0.02 -0.01 0.00
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBDT -0.02 -0.08 -0.02 -0.01 0.00
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.02 -0.06 0.07
PBT -0.02 -0.08 -0.04 0.05 -0.07
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit -0.02 -0.08 -0.04 0.05 -0.07
EPS (Rs) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
