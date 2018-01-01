You are here » Home
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd.
|BSE: 532037
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE855D01013
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd. (GIRIRAJENTERT) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2003
|Sep-2003
|Jun-2003
|Mar-2003
|Dec-2002
|Revenue
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Expenditure
|0.02
|0.08
|0.02
|0.01
|0.00
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|-0.08
|-0.02
|-0.01
|0.00
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBDT
|-0.02
|-0.08
|-0.02
|-0.01
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-0.06
|0.07
|PBT
|-0.02
|-0.08
|-0.04
|0.05
|-0.07
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|-0.08
|-0.04
|0.05
|-0.07
|EPS (Rs)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
