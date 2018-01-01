JUST IN
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd.

BSE: 532037 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE855D01013
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Giriraj Entertainment Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Giriraj Entertainment Ltd
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd. (GIRIRAJENTERT) - Nine Monthly Result

Particulars ( cr) Dec '03 Dec '02
Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.00 0.00
Other Income 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 0.12 0.00
Operating Profit -0.12 0.00
Interest 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit -0.12 0.00
Depreciation 0.02 0.15
PBT -0.14 -0.15
Tax 0.00 0.00
Net Profit/(Loss) -0.14 -0.15
Minority Interest After NP - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -0.14 -0.15
Equity Share Capital 5.04 4.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.

