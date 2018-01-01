You are here » Home
» » Giriraj Entertainment Ltd
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd.
|BSE: 532037
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE855D01013
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd
Filter:
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd. (GIRIRAJENTERT) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '03
|Dec '02
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.00
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|0.12
|0.00
|Operating Profit
|-0.12
|0.00
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|-0.12
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.15
|PBT
|-0.14
|-0.15
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-0.14
|-0.15
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-0.14
|-0.15
|Equity Share Capital
|5.04
|4.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Quick Links for Giriraj Entertainment: