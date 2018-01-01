Giriraj Entertainment Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Dec '03 Dec '02

Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.00 0.00

Other Income 0.00 0.00

Total Income 0.00 0.00

Total Expenditure 0.12 0.00

Operating Profit -0.12 0.00

Interest 0.00 0.00

Gross Profit -0.12 0.00

Depreciation 0.02 0.15

PBT -0.14 -0.15

Tax 0.00 0.00

Net Profit/(Loss) -0.14 -0.15

Minority Interest After NP - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items -0.14 -0.15

Equity Share Capital 5.04 4.48

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS 0.00 0.00

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00