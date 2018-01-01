Giriraj Entertainment Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Mar '03 Mar '02 Mar '97 Mar '96

Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.00 0.00 5.77 5.55

Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Total Income 0.00 0.00 5.77 5.55

Total Expenditure 0.01 0.44 5.50 5.35

Operating Profit -0.01 -0.44 0.27 0.20

Interest 0.00 0.00 0.30 0.03

Gross Profit -0.01 -0.44 -0.03 0.17

Depreciation 0.09 0.10 0.08 0.08

PBT -0.10 -0.54 -0.11 0.09

Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Net Profit/(Loss) -0.10 -0.54 -0.11 0.09

Minority Interest After NP - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items -0.10 -0.54 -0.11 0.09

Equity Share Capital 5.04 4.48 4.28 1.93

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -0.61 -0.51 0.00 0.11

EPS

Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00