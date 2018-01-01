You are here » Home
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd.
|BSE: 532037
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE855D01013
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd. (GIRIRAJENTERT) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '03
|Mar '02
|Mar '97
|Mar '96
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.00
|0.00
|5.77
|5.55
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.00
|0.00
|5.77
|5.55
|Total Expenditure
|0.01
|0.44
|5.50
|5.35
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-0.44
|0.27
|0.20
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|0.03
|Gross Profit
|-0.01
|-0.44
|-0.03
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.10
|0.08
|0.08
|PBT
|-0.10
|-0.54
|-0.11
|0.09
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-0.10
|-0.54
|-0.11
|0.09
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-0.10
|-0.54
|-0.11
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|5.04
|4.48
|4.28
|1.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|-0.61
|-0.51
|0.00
|0.11
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
