Giriraj Entertainment Ltd.

BSE: 532037 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE855D01013
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Giriraj Entertainment Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Giriraj Entertainment Ltd
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd. (GIRIRAJENTERT) - Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Mar '03 Mar '02 Mar '97 Mar '96
Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.00 0.00 5.77 5.55
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.00 0.00 5.77 5.55
Total Expenditure 0.01 0.44 5.50 5.35
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.44 0.27 0.20
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.30 0.03
Gross Profit -0.01 -0.44 -0.03 0.17
Depreciation 0.09 0.10 0.08 0.08
PBT -0.10 -0.54 -0.11 0.09
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit/(Loss) -0.10 -0.54 -0.11 0.09
Minority Interest After NP - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -0.10 -0.54 -0.11 0.09
Equity Share Capital 5.04 4.48 4.28 1.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -0.61 -0.51 0.00 0.11
EPS
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.

