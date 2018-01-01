JUST IN
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd.

BSE: 532037 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE855D01013
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Giriraj Entertainment Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Giriraj Entertainment Ltd

Giriraj Entertainment Ltd. (GIRIRAJENTERT) - Share Holding

(in %) Jun 2005 Mar 2005 Dec 2004 Sep 2004 Mar 2004
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 65.35 65.35 65.35 65.35 59.12
Total Promoters 65.35 65.35 65.35 65.35 59.12
Non Promoter
Institutions 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 34.64 34.64 34.65 34.65 40.88
Indian Public 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Others 34.64 34.64 34.65 34.65 40.88
Total Non Promoter 34.64 34.64 34.65 34.65 40.88
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 99.99 99.99 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

