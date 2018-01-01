You are here » Home
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd.
|BSE: 532037
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE855D01013
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd. (GIRIRAJENTERT) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Jun 2005
|Mar 2005
|Dec 2004
|Sep 2004
|Mar 2004
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|65.35
|65.35
|65.35
|65.35
|59.12
|Total Promoters
|65.35
|65.35
|65.35
|65.35
|59.12
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|34.64
|34.64
|34.65
|34.65
|40.88
|Indian Public
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Others
|34.64
|34.64
|34.65
|34.65
|40.88
|Total Non Promoter
|34.64
|34.64
|34.65
|34.65
|40.88
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|99.99
|99.99
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
