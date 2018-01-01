JUST IN
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd.

BSE: 532037 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE855D01013
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd

Giriraj Entertainment Ltd. (GIRIRAJENTERT) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
Zee Entertainmen 575.70 55,295.99 4,928.40 1,034.00 6,374.90
Sun TV Network 892.25 35,161.79 2,558.25 979.41 4,035.51
TV18 Broadcast 63.75 10,928.98 666.81 101.46 3,952.80
Dish TV 65.65 6,998.29 1,945.39 162.69 296.90
PVR 1,320.95 6,174.12 2,002.01 92.92 1,778.13
D B Corp 322.50 5,934.00 2,257.43 377.31 1,728.35
Jagran Prakashan 163.20 5,082.05 1,900.08 316.06 1,836.50
Ent.Network 698.10 3,327.84 556.52 54.47 986.76
Prime Focus 95.40 2,854.37 154.51 -11.04 1,728.49
Hathway Cable 33.60 2,790.48 1,307.40 -154.11 1,833.56
T.V. Today Netw. 450.15 2,685.59 572.77 107.88 635.09
Inox Leisure 262.45 2,531.59 1,220.71 30.48 965.57
Music Broadcast 370.25 2,112.28 271.42 36.66 703.28
H T Media 86.30 2,008.63 1,432.04 61.51 2,726.42
Den Networks 93.70 1,834.46 980.79 -256.76 1,775.49
Zee Media 38.40 1,807.87 390.07 38.15 784.38
Hindustan Media 229.30 1,682.83 933.27 193.60 1,287.90
GTPL Hathway 146.55 1,648.10 612.76 40.09 999.93
Eros Intl.Media 173.15 1,644.23 1,146.18 130.39 2,021.04
Shemaroo Entert. 514.60 1,398.68 414.75 61.68 730.75
