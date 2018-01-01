You are here » Home
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd.
|BSE: 532037
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE855D01013
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd
Giriraj Entertainment Ltd. (GIRIRAJENTERT) - Competition
|
|COMPANY
|Last Price
|Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)
|Sales Turnover
|Net Profit
|Total Assets
|Zee Entertainmen
|575.70
|55,295.99
|4,928.40
|1,034.00
|6,374.90
|Sun TV Network
|892.25
|35,161.79
|2,558.25
|979.41
|4,035.51
|TV18 Broadcast
|63.75
|10,928.98
|666.81
|101.46
|3,952.80
|Dish TV
|65.65
|6,998.29
|1,945.39
|162.69
|296.90
|PVR
|1,320.95
|6,174.12
|2,002.01
|92.92
|1,778.13
|D B Corp
|322.50
|5,934.00
|2,257.43
|377.31
|1,728.35
|Jagran Prakashan
|163.20
|5,082.05
|1,900.08
|316.06
|1,836.50
|Ent.Network
|698.10
|3,327.84
|556.52
|54.47
|986.76
|Prime Focus
|95.40
|2,854.37
|154.51
|-11.04
|1,728.49
|Hathway Cable
|33.60
|2,790.48
|1,307.40
|-154.11
|1,833.56
|T.V. Today Netw.
|450.15
|2,685.59
|572.77
|107.88
|635.09
|Inox Leisure
|262.45
|2,531.59
|1,220.71
|30.48
|965.57
|Music Broadcast
|370.25
|2,112.28
|271.42
|36.66
|703.28
|H T Media
|86.30
|2,008.63
|1,432.04
|61.51
|2,726.42
|Den Networks
|93.70
|1,834.46
|980.79
|-256.76
|1,775.49
|Zee Media
|38.40
|1,807.87
|390.07
|38.15
|784.38
|Hindustan Media
|229.30
|1,682.83
|933.27
|193.60
|1,287.90
|GTPL Hathway
|146.55
|1,648.10
|612.76
|40.09
|999.93
|Eros Intl.Media
|173.15
|1,644.23
|1,146.18
|130.39
|2,021.04
|Shemaroo Entert.
|514.60
|1,398.68
|414.75
|61.68
|730.75
