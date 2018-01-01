JUST IN
Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd.

BSE: 530875 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd Not listed in BSE
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd Not listed in NSE

Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Mar 2014 Mar 2013 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.01 -
Total Expenses 0.01 -
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 3.59 3.59 -
Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hotel Rugby 2.25 -4.66 3.22
Woodsvilla 7.11 -4.95 2.14
Sunlake Resort 0.57 0.00 0.46
Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 12.33
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 86.17
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.50
Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.00
All TIME Low/High 1.25
148.00

