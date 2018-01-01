You are here » Home
Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd.
|BSE: 530875
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd
Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd
Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd. (GIRISHHOTEL) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2011
|2010
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|0.08
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Sales
|0.08
|0.07
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|Stock Adjustments
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.08
|0.08
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel Cost
|0.00
|0.00
|Employee Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|0.00
|0.00
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|0.00
|0.00
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|0.04
|0.04
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|0.05
|0.05
|Operating Profit
|0.03
|0.03
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|0.03
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit Before Tax
|0.03
|0.03
|Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|Net Profit
|0.02
|0.02
