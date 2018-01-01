JUST IN
Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd.

BSE: 530875 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd. (GIRISHHOTEL) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2011 2010
Income
Sales Turnover 0.08 0.07
Excise Duty 0.00 0.00
Net Sales 0.08 0.07
Other Income 0.00 0.01
Stock Adjustments 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.08 0.08
Expenditure
Raw Materials 0.00 0.00
Power & Fuel Cost 0.00 0.00
Employee Cost 0.01 0.01
Other Manufacturing Expenses 0.00 0.00
Selling and Administration Expenses 0.00 0.00
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.04 0.04
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 0.05 0.05
Operating Profit 0.03 0.03
Interest 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit 0.03 0.03
Depreciation 0.00 0.00
Profit Before Tax 0.03 0.03
Tax 0.01 0.01
Net Profit 0.02 0.02

