Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd.
|BSE: 530875
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd
Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd. (GIRISHHOTEL) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2013
|Sep-2013
|Mar-2013
|Dec-2012
|Revenue
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|Expenditure
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|0.02
|Operating Profit
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBDT
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBT
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS (Rs)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
