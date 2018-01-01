JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd

Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd.

BSE: 530875 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd
Filter:

Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd. (GIRISHHOTEL) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Mar-2014 Dec-2013 Sep-2013 Mar-2013 Dec-2012
Revenue 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.02
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.02
Expenditure 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.02
Operating Profit 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBDT 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBT 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS (Rs) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm: