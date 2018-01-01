You are here » Home
Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd.
|BSE: 530875
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|
BSE
01 Jan
|
Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd
|
NSE
01 Jan
|
Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd
Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd. (GIRISHHOTEL) - Financial Ratios
|Ratios
|2011
|2010
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|Current Ratio
|8.33
|9.00
|Asset turnover ratio
|0.02
|0.02
|Inventory turnover ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|Debtors turnover ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|Interest Coverage ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|Operating Margin (%)
|37.50
|42.86
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|25.00
|28.57
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|0.90
|0.90
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|0.55
|0.55
