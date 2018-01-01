JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd

Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd.

BSE: 530875 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd
Filter:

Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd. (GIRISHHOTEL) - Financial Ratios

Ratios 2011 2010
Debt-Equity Ratio 0.00 0.00
Current Ratio 8.33 9.00
Asset turnover ratio 0.02 0.02
Inventory turnover ratio 0.00 0.00
Debtors turnover ratio 0.00 0.00
Interest Coverage ratio 0.00 0.00
Operating Margin (%) 37.50 42.86
Net Profit Margin (%) 25.00 28.57
Return on Capital Employed (%) 0.90 0.90
Return on Net Worth (%) 0.55 0.55

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm: