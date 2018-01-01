You are here » Home
Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd.
BSE: 530875
Sector: Services
NSE: N.A.
ISIN Code: N.A.
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd
Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd. (GIRISHHOTEL) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '13
|Dec '12
|Dec '11
|Dec '10
|Dec '09
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.01
|0.06
|0.01
|0.02
|0.06
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.01
|0.06
|0.06
|0.02
|0.06
|Total Expenditure
|0.01
|0.06
|0.05
|0.01
|0.04
|Operating Profit
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBT
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|3.59
|3.59
|3.59
|3.59
|3.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0.31
|0.31
|0.31
|0.31
|0.31
|Share Holding (%)
|87.67
|87.67
|87.67
|87.67
|87.67
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|12.33
|12.33
|12.33
|12.33
|12.33
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
