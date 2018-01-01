You are here » Home
Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd.
|BSE: 530875
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd. (GIRISHHOTEL) - Listing Info
|Key Dates
|Year Ending Month
|March
|AGM Date (Month)
|Sep
|Book Closure Date (Month)
|Sep
|Listing Information
|Face Value Of Equity Shares
|10
|Market Lot Of Equity Shares
|0
|BSE Code
|530875
|NSE Code
|N.A.
|BSE Group
|P
|Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
|Sensex
|No
|Nifty
|No
|BSE 100
|No
|BSE 200
|No
|BSE 500
|No
|CNX 500
|No
|CNX Midcap
|No
|Listing On
|Listing On
|
The Stock Exchange, Not Available Stock Exchange
