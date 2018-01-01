You are here » Home
» » Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd
Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd.
|BSE: 530875
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd
Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd
Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd. (GIRISHHOTEL) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Jun 2014
|Mar 2014
|Dec 2013
|Sep 2013
|Jun 2013
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|12.33
|12.33
|12.33
|12.33
|12.33
|Total Promoters
|12.33
|12.33
|12.33
|12.33
|12.33
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|87.67
|87.67
|87.67
|87.67
|87.67
|Indian Public
|86.17
|86.17
|86.17
|86.17
|86.17
|Others
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|Total Non Promoter
|87.67
|87.67
|87.67
|87.67
|87.67
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
