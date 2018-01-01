JUST IN
Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd.

BSE: 530875 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd. (GIRISHHOTEL) - Share Holding

(in %) Jun 2014 Mar 2014 Dec 2013 Sep 2013 Jun 2013
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 12.33 12.33 12.33 12.33 12.33
Total Promoters 12.33 12.33 12.33 12.33 12.33
Non Promoter
Institutions 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 87.67 87.67 87.67 87.67 87.67
Indian Public 86.17 86.17 86.17 86.17 86.17
Others 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.50
Total Non Promoter 87.67 87.67 87.67 87.67 87.67
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

