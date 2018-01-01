JUST IN
Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd.

BSE: 530875 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
Total Assets

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) Gross Block Net Block CWIP Total Assets
Interglobe Aviat 1277.20 -0.68 4672.33 3793.84 25.19 10463.82
Jet Airways 689.40 0.23 12905.70 6574.42 709.30 6869.88
Indian Hotels 128.45 -0.12 2455.70 2186.69 107.91 4967.12
Hotel Leela Ven. 17.50 0.00 5584.29 4281.22 38.61 4357.54
Cox & Kings 251.25 -0.67 278.77 116.24 126.15 4145.93
EIH 170.45 -1.93 1785.55 1567.96 313.44 3087.47
Coffee Day Enter 288.85 0.47 6.91 5.44 0.00 2770.41
Educomp Sol. 5.20 -2.80 307.88 62.49 2.20 2709.32
Mahindra Holiday 296.80 0.29 1277.70 894.63 61.72 2562.06
Asian Hotels (N) 281.60 0.21 1348.34 1185.55 1.40 1709.69
Adlabs Entert. 49.70 -2.83 1525.92 1231.20 95.40 1562.91
Thomas Cook (I) 261.25 0.58 210.14 178.14 5.77 1520.28
Country Club Hos 13.43 0.00 867.34 702.36 10.46 984.91
NIIT 89.95 1.98 365.38 55.64 10.03 968.40
Gati 101.15 0.20 150.53 129.24 5.03 959.68
SpiceJet 134.95 -0.81 1994.22 1619.78 0.00 903.16
Asian Hotels (E) 284.00 4.18 219.00 116.18 0.01 890.68
Navneet Educat. 138.25 -0.75 370.18 147.74 2.76 883.25
Blue Dart Exp. 4167.50 -1.41 318.21 234.22 33.45 879.25
S Chand & Compan 423.30 -1.58 63.13 24.99 0.00 723.38
