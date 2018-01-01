You are here » Home » » Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd
Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd.
|BSE: 530875
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd. (GIRISHHOTEL) - Total Assets
Total Assets
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG(%)
|Gross Block
|Net Block
|CWIP
|Total Assets
|Interglobe Aviat
|1277.20
|-0.68
|4672.33
|3793.84
|25.19
|10463.82
|Jet Airways
|689.40
|0.23
|12905.70
|6574.42
|709.30
|6869.88
|Indian Hotels
|128.45
|-0.12
|2455.70
|2186.69
|107.91
|4967.12
|Hotel Leela Ven.
|17.50
|0.00
|5584.29
|4281.22
|38.61
|4357.54
|Cox & Kings
|251.25
|-0.67
|278.77
|116.24
|126.15
|4145.93
|EIH
|170.45
|-1.93
|1785.55
|1567.96
|313.44
|3087.47
|Coffee Day Enter
|288.85
|0.47
|6.91
|5.44
|0.00
|2770.41
|Educomp Sol.
|5.20
|-2.80
|307.88
|62.49
|2.20
|2709.32
|Mahindra Holiday
|296.80
|0.29
|1277.70
|894.63
|61.72
|2562.06
|Asian Hotels (N)
|281.60
|0.21
|1348.34
|1185.55
|1.40
|1709.69
|Adlabs Entert.
|49.70
|-2.83
|1525.92
|1231.20
|95.40
|1562.91
|Thomas Cook (I)
|261.25
|0.58
|210.14
|178.14
|5.77
|1520.28
|Country Club Hos
|13.43
|0.00
|867.34
|702.36
|10.46
|984.91
|NIIT
|89.95
|1.98
|365.38
|55.64
|10.03
|968.40
|Gati
|101.15
|0.20
|150.53
|129.24
|5.03
|959.68
|SpiceJet
|134.95
|-0.81
|1994.22
|1619.78
|0.00
|903.16
|Asian Hotels (E)
|284.00
|4.18
|219.00
|116.18
|0.01
|890.68
|Navneet Educat.
|138.25
|-0.75
|370.18
|147.74
|2.76
|883.25
|Blue Dart Exp.
|4167.50
|-1.41
|318.21
|234.22
|33.45
|879.25
|S Chand & Compan
|423.30
|-1.58
|63.13
|24.99
|0.00
|723.38
