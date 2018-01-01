JUST IN
Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd.

BSE: 530875 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd

Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd. (GIRISHHOTEL) - Price Performance

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) 1-DAY (%) 1-WK (%) 1-MTH (%) 3-MTH (%) 6-MTH (%) 1-YR (%) 3-YR (%)
Indian Hotels 128.45 -0.12 -4.25 -7.12 6.42 14.23 13.70 30.64
EIH 170.45 -1.93 1.22 -6.04 17.11 19.57 61.26 64.29
Coffee Day Enter 288.85 0.47 -5.76 -13.69 5.42 17.85 23.78 (-)
Westlife Develop 316.60 1.90 -1.78 -8.42 -10.67 34.81 46.47 9.17
Mahindra Holiday 296.80 0.29 0.68 -7.08 -12.91 -16.98 8.52 68.09
I T D C 382.20 -0.12 -9.59 -16.71 -25.38 -24.35 1.07 193.55
EIH Assoc.Hotels 526.85 1.73 -8.17 12.35 33.89 49.67 57.43 113.47
Hotel Leela Ven. 17.50 0.00 -5.91 -25.21 -10.71 -18.79 7.36 -17.45
TajGVK Hotels 154.80 2.04 -6.01 -12.39 -6.94 1.11 21.60 109.76
Oriental Hotels 44.00 0.34 -11.47 -22.05 14.58 27.54 66.67 118.91
The Byke Hospi. 166.35 0.67 -1.04 -16.99 0.18 -8.25 -2.20 5.25
Speciality Rest. 131.65 4.24 -9.83 -10.99 -22.58 10.96 96.64 -29.33
Asian Hotels (N) 281.60 0.21 2.77 7.26 89.63 133.98 (-) 169.99
Sayaji Hotels 289.55 0.49 2.03 2.22 15.82 17.85 56.51 127.99
Royal Orch.Hotel 172.50 -0.20 -7.63 -15.34 5.89 42.98 92.63 303.98
Mac Charles(I) 337.60 -4.98 -4.98 (-) -20.56 -24.97 -34.46 109.82
Asian Hotels (E) 284.00 4.18 -1.42 -9.48 (-) 5.58 29.06 57.95
Asian Hotels (W) 264.25 -1.95 -2.49 3.87 -4.91 70.48 23.48 (-)
Advani Hotels. 59.70 4.19 -4.71 -16.56 -23.22 0.25 -0.75 (-)
Kamat Hotels 95.85 1.59 -5.66 -20.22 -21.31 4.18 218.97 46.34
