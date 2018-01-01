You are here » Home » » Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd
Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd.
|BSE: 530875
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd. (GIRISHHOTEL) - Price Performance
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|1-DAY (%)
|1-WK (%)
|1-MTH (%)
|3-MTH (%)
|6-MTH (%)
|1-YR (%)
|3-YR (%)
|Indian Hotels
|128.45
|-0.12
|-4.25
|-7.12
|6.42
|14.23
|13.70
|30.64
|EIH
|170.45
|-1.93
|1.22
|-6.04
|17.11
|19.57
|61.26
|64.29
|Coffee Day Enter
|288.85
|0.47
|-5.76
|-13.69
|5.42
|17.85
|23.78
|(-)
|Westlife Develop
|316.60
|1.90
|-1.78
|-8.42
|-10.67
|34.81
|46.47
|9.17
|Mahindra Holiday
|296.80
|0.29
|0.68
|-7.08
|-12.91
|-16.98
|8.52
|68.09
|I T D C
|382.20
|-0.12
|-9.59
|-16.71
|-25.38
|-24.35
|1.07
|193.55
|EIH Assoc.Hotels
|526.85
|1.73
|-8.17
|12.35
|33.89
|49.67
|57.43
|113.47
|Hotel Leela Ven.
|17.50
|0.00
|-5.91
|-25.21
|-10.71
|-18.79
|7.36
|-17.45
|TajGVK Hotels
|154.80
|2.04
|-6.01
|-12.39
|-6.94
|1.11
|21.60
|109.76
|Oriental Hotels
|44.00
|0.34
|-11.47
|-22.05
|14.58
|27.54
|66.67
|118.91
|The Byke Hospi.
|166.35
|0.67
|-1.04
|-16.99
|0.18
|-8.25
|-2.20
|5.25
|Speciality Rest.
|131.65
|4.24
|-9.83
|-10.99
|-22.58
|10.96
|96.64
|-29.33
|Asian Hotels (N)
|281.60
|0.21
|2.77
|7.26
|89.63
|133.98
|(-)
|169.99
|Sayaji Hotels
|289.55
|0.49
|2.03
|2.22
|15.82
|17.85
|56.51
|127.99
|Royal Orch.Hotel
|172.50
|-0.20
|-7.63
|-15.34
|5.89
|42.98
|92.63
|303.98
|Mac Charles(I)
|337.60
|-4.98
|-4.98
|(-)
|-20.56
|-24.97
|-34.46
|109.82
|Asian Hotels (E)
|284.00
|4.18
|-1.42
|-9.48
|(-)
|5.58
|29.06
|57.95
|Asian Hotels (W)
|264.25
|-1.95
|-2.49
|3.87
|-4.91
|70.48
|23.48
|(-)
|Advani Hotels.
|59.70
|4.19
|-4.71
|-16.56
|-23.22
|0.25
|-0.75
|(-)
|Kamat Hotels
|95.85
|1.59
|-5.66
|-20.22
|-21.31
|4.18
|218.97
|46.34
