Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd.
BSE: 530875
Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd
Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd. (GIRISHHOTEL) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Reliable Ventur.
|15.05
|3.08
|16.57
|5.20
|0.96
|0.85
|17.71
|H. S. India
|10.00
|2.56
|16.24
|6.64
|0.38
|1.04
|9.62
|Polo Hotels
|7.00
|-1.41
|15.66
|0.46
|-0.17
|0.00
|-
|Cindrella Hotels
|24.35
|4.96
|8.77
|1.07
|0.02
|0.24
|101.46
|Howard Hotels
|8.00
|4.85
|7.29
|3.21
|0.62
|0.00
|-
|Sterling Green
|16.15
|0.00
|6.85
|0.17
|0.21
|0.00
|-
|Lords Ishwar
|7.02
|-4.88
|5.24
|2.00
|0.48
|0.22
|31.91
|U G Hotels
|5.77
|4.91
|4.67
|0.03
|-0.61
|0.00
|-
|Le Waterina
|0.54
|-3.57
|3.60
|1.56
|-0.85
|0.00
|-
|Woodsvilla
|7.11
|-4.95
|2.14
|0.10
|-0.02
|0.05
|142.20
