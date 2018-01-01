JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd

Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd.

BSE: 530875 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd

Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm Ltd. (GIRISHHOTEL) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Reliable Ventur. 15.05 3.08 16.57 5.20 0.96 0.85 17.71
H. S. India 10.00 2.56 16.24 6.64 0.38 1.04 9.62
Polo Hotels 7.00 -1.41 15.66 0.46 -0.17 0.00 -
Cindrella Hotels 24.35 4.96 8.77 1.07 0.02 0.24 101.46
Howard Hotels 8.00 4.85 7.29 3.21 0.62 0.00 -
Sterling Green 16.15 0.00 6.85 0.17 0.21 0.00 -
Lords Ishwar 7.02 -4.88 5.24 2.00 0.48 0.22 31.91
U G Hotels 5.77 4.91 4.67 0.03 -0.61 0.00 -
Le Waterina 0.54 -3.57 3.60 1.56 -0.85 0.00 -
Woodsvilla 7.11 -4.95 2.14 0.10 -0.02 0.05 142.20

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Girish Hotel Resorts & Health Farm: