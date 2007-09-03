Girnar Fibres Ltd.

|
GIRNAR FIBRES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2006-2007
AUDITORS' REPORT
To
The Members,
Girnar Fibres Limited
1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of Gimar Fibres Limited as at
31st March 2007 and the Profit and Loss Account for the year ended on that
date annexed thereto. These financial statements are the responsibility of
the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on
these financial statements based on our audit.
2. We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those standard require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statements An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the
overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion and report thereto:
3. As required by the Companies (Auditor's Report) Order 2003 issued by the
Central Government in terms of Section 227(4A) of the Companies Act, 1956
and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company, as
we considered appropriate, we enclose in thin annexure a statement on the
matters specified in the said order.
4. Further to our comments in annexure referred to in paragraph [3] above:
[a] We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the
best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our
audit.
[b] In our opinion, proper books of account, as required by law, have been
kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of such books.
[c] The Balance Sheet and Profit & Loss Account dealt with by this report
are in agreement with the books of accounts.
[d] In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Profit & Loss Account and Cash Flow
Statement, dealt with by this report, comply with the Accounting Standards
referred in sub-section 3(c) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956.
[e] Sh. Jatinder Jain and Sh Gulshan Jain haves produced written
representation as to whether the Companies in which they are Directors as
on 31 March 2007 have not defaulted in terms of Section 274 (1) (g) of the
Companies Act,1956, However Sh. Prafulla Jain, Director of the Company has
not given written representation as to whether the Companies in which he
is, Director as on 31st March 2007 have not defaulted in terms of Section
274(1)(g) of the Companies Act, 1956.
[f] In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, read with the accounting policies and Notes to
the Accounts (Annexure S), the said accounts give the information required
by the Companies Act,1956 in the manner so required and give us a true and
fair view is in conformity with the accounting principles generally
accepted in India:
i) In the case of Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as
at 31st March, 2007; and
ii) In the case of Profit and Loss Account, of the loss for the year ended
on that date.
For GUPTA SANJIV & CO.
Chartered Accountants
PLACE: LUDHIANA [Vijesh Gupta]
DATE : 03.09.2007 Partner
ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS' REPORT
Referred to in paragraph 3 of our report of even date.
(i)(a)The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars
Including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.
(b) As informed to us, all the assets have not been physically verified by
the management during the year and there is a regular programe of
verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size
of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were
noticed on such verification.
(c) During the year, the Company has not disposed off any major part of the
plant and machinery.
(ii)(a) As informed to us, the inventory has been physically verified
during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of
verification is reasonable.
(b) As informed to us, the procedure of Physical verification of
inventories followed by the management is reasonable and adequate in
relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.
(c) The Company is maintaining proper records of inventory. The
discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the
book records were not material.
(iii)(a)As certified by the management, the Company has not granted any
Unsecured Loan to parties covered in the register maintained under section
301 of the Companies Act,1956 during the year under report.
(b),(c),(d) As the Company has not granted any unsecured loan during the
year, the provisions regarding rate of interest and other term & conditions
in respect of unsecured loans given by the Company are not prima facie
prejudicial to the interest of the Company, the receipt of principal amount
and interest in respect of the loan, any overdue amount in respect of the
unsecured loan respectively are not applicable to the Company.
(e) The Company has taken unsecured loan from thirteen parties covered in
the register maintained under section 301 of the companies Act, 1956. The
amount payable at the close of the year is 541.00 Lacs. (P.Y Rs. 441.00
Lacs) and the maximum amount outstanding during the year was Rs. 541.00
Lacs (P.Y Rs.441.010 Lacs).
(f) According to information and explanation given to us,the rate of
interest and other terms and conditions in respect of unsecured loan taken
by the Company are not prima-facie prejudicial to the interest of the
Company.
(g) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given
to us, the payment of principal amount in respect of the aforesaid loans is
regular. However the Company has not paid interest payable to lender.
(N) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the
size of the Company and the nature of its business with regard to purchases
of inventory, fixed assets and with regard to the sale of goods. During the
course of our audit, we have not observed any continuing failure to correct
major weaknesses in internal controls.
(v)(a)According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of
the opinion that the transactions that need to be entered into the register
maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 have been so
entered.
(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the transactions are in pursuance of contracts or arrangements
entered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act,
1956 and a exceeding the value of rupees five lacs in respect of any party
during the year have been made at prices which are reasonable having regard
to prevailing market rices at the relevant time.
The Company has not accepted any deposits as defined under sections 58A and
58AA of the Companies Act, 1956 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits)
Rules, 1975 during the year under report.
(vii) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate
with the size and nature of its business.
(viii) We have broadly reviewed the books of account relating to
materials, labour and other items of cost maintained by the Company
pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of
cost records under section 209 (1) (d) of the Companies Act, 1956 and we
are of they opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records
have been made and maintained.
(ix)(a) The Company has delayed In depositing with appropriate authorities
undisputed statutory due including provident fund, income tax, sales tax,
excise duty, cess, etc.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and as
certified by the management, no undisputed amount in respect of income tax,
wealth tax, sales tax, customs duty, excise duty and cess were in arrears,
as at March 31, 2007 for a period of more than six months from the date
they became payable.
(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company
is contesting certain demands of taxes made by the concerned authorities,
the financial impact of the above notices was not quantifiable at this
stage and the disputed amount has not been deposited with the concerned
authorities.
(x) In our opinion, the accumulated losses of the Company are more than
hundred percent of its networth. The Company has incurred loss during the
financial year covered by our audit. The Company is a sick Company within
the meaning of clause (O) of sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the Sick
Industrial Companies (Special Provision) Act, 1985.
(xi) As per the CDR package sanctioned vide letter dated 21/05/2005,the
company has defaulted in repayment of installment to IFCI and SBI. For UTI,
one time settlement has been proposed, the confirmation of which is still
pending as on date. For LIC and LIC Mutual Fund the company has defaulted
in repayment of the dues.
(xii) According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has
not granted any loans and advances on the basis of security by way of
pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.
(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi/mutual
benefit fund/society. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4(xiii) of the
Companies (Auditor's Report) Order, 2003 are not applicable to the Company.
(xiv) In our opinion, the Company is not dealing in or trading in shares,
securities, debentures and other investments. Accordingly, the provisions
of clause 4(xiv) of the Companies (Auditor's Report) Order, 2003 are not
applicable to the Company.
(xv) As informed to us, the Company has not given any guarantees for loans
taken by others from banks or financial institutions.
(xvi) As informed to us, no fresh term loan has been taken by the Company
during the year under report.
(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an
overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no
fund raised on short term basis has been used for long term investment.
(xviii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the
Company has not made preferential allotment of shares to parties and
companies covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Act
during the year.
(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the
period covered by our audit report, the Company has not issuid debentures.
(xx) The Company has not raised money by way of public issues during the
year under report.
(xxi) According to the information arid explanations given to us, no fraud
on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year under
report.
For GUPTA SANJIV & CO.
Chartered Accountants
PLACE: LUDHIANA (VIJESH GUPTA)
DATE : 03.09.2007 Partner