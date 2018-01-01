JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Girnar Fibres Ltd

Girnar Fibres Ltd.

BSE: 514252 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Girnar Fibres Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Girnar Fibres Ltd
Filter:

Girnar Fibres Ltd. (GIRNARFIBRES) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2007 2006 2005
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.57 0.38 0.64
Net Cash From Operating Activities -1.07 -1.10 -12.95
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities -0.40 -0.75 -0.15
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities 1.78 2.04 12.84
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 0.31 0.19 -0.26
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.88 0.57 0.38
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Girnar Fibres: