Girnar Fibres Ltd.
|BSE: 514252
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Girnar Fibres Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Girnar Fibres Ltd
Girnar Fibres Ltd. (GIRNARFIBRES) - Cash Flow
|Figures in Rs crore
|2007
|2006
|2005
|Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.57
|0.38
|0.64
|Net Cash From Operating Activities
|-1.07
|-1.10
|-12.95
|Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities
|-0.40
|-0.75
|-0.15
|Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities
|1.78
|2.04
|12.84
|Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents
|0.31
|0.19
|-0.26
|Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.88
|0.57
|0.38
