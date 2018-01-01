JUST IN
Girnar Fibres Ltd.

BSE: 514252 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Girnar Fibres Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Girnar Fibres Ltd
Girnar Fibres Ltd. (GIRNARFIBRES) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2007 2006 2005
Net Sales 41.20 40.37 38.27
Operating Profit 2.82 2.75 1.10
Other Income 0.28 1.48 0.72
Interest 2.99 2.99 3.95
Depreciation 2.90 2.81 2.55
Profit Before Tax -3.07 -3.05 -5.40
Tax 0.03 0.03 0.00
Profit After Tax -3.10 -3.08 -5.40
 
Share Capital 15.68 15.68 15.68
Reserves -43.02 -39.92 -36.84
Net Worth -27.34 -24.24 -21.16
Loans 43.95 42.32 37.65
Gross Block 51.64 51.24 50.10
Investments 5.70 5.70 5.70
Cash 0.89 0.57 0.38
Debtors 4.05 1.17 2.81
Net Working Capital -5.08 -6.26 -9.66
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 6.84 6.81 2.87
Net Profit Margin (%) -7.52 -7.63 -14.11
Earning Per Share (Rs) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00
