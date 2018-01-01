You are here » Home » » Girnar Fibres Ltd
Girnar Fibres Ltd.
|BSE: 514252
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Girnar Fibres Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Girnar Fibres Ltd
Filter:
Girnar Fibres Ltd. (GIRNARFIBRES) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2007
|2006
|2005
|Net Sales
|41.20
|40.37
|38.27
|Operating Profit
|2.82
|2.75
|1.10
|Other Income
|0.28
|1.48
|0.72
|Interest
|2.99
|2.99
|3.95
|Depreciation
|2.90
|2.81
|2.55
|Profit Before Tax
|-3.07
|-3.05
|-5.40
|Tax
|0.03
|0.03
|0.00
|Profit After Tax
|-3.10
|-3.08
|-5.40
|Share Capital
|15.68
|15.68
|15.68
|Reserves
|-43.02
|-39.92
|-36.84
|Net Worth
|-27.34
|-24.24
|-21.16
|Loans
|43.95
|42.32
|37.65
|Gross Block
|51.64
|51.24
|50.10
|Investments
|5.70
|5.70
|5.70
|Cash
|0.89
|0.57
|0.38
|Debtors
|4.05
|1.17
|2.81
|Net Working Capital
|-5.08
|-6.26
|-9.66
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|6.84
|6.81
|2.87
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|-7.52
|-7.63
|-14.11
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Quick Links for Girnar Fibres:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices