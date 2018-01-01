JUST IN
Girnar Fibres Ltd.

BSE: 514252 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Girnar Fibres Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Girnar Fibres Ltd
Girnar Fibres Ltd. (GIRNARFIBRES) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2007 2006 2005
Income
Sales Turnover 41.20 40.37 38.42
Excise Duty 0.00 0.00 0.15
Net Sales 41.20 40.37 38.27
Other Income 0.28 1.48 0.72
Stock Adjustments 0.11 0.03 0.21
Total Income 41.59 41.88 39.20
Expenditure
Raw Materials 25.62 25.60 25.12
Power & Fuel Cost 5.96 5.83 6.21
Employee Cost 2.88 2.82 2.70
Other Manufacturing Expenses 2.03 1.76 1.46
Selling and Administration Expenses 1.86 2.00 2.26
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.42 1.12 0.35
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 38.77 39.13 38.10
Operating Profit 2.82 2.75 1.10
Interest 2.99 2.99 3.95
Gross Profit -0.17 -0.24 -2.85
Depreciation 2.90 2.81 2.55
Profit Before Tax -3.07 -3.05 -5.40
Tax 0.03 0.03 0.00
Net Profit -3.10 -3.08 -5.40
