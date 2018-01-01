You are here » Home » » Girnar Fibres Ltd
Girnar Fibres Ltd.
|BSE: 514252
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Girnar Fibres Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Girnar Fibres Ltd
Filter:
Girnar Fibres Ltd. (GIRNARFIBRES) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2007
|2006
|2005
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|41.20
|40.37
|38.42
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|Net Sales
|41.20
|40.37
|38.27
|Other Income
|0.28
|1.48
|0.72
|Stock Adjustments
|0.11
|0.03
|0.21
|Total Income
|41.59
|41.88
|39.20
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|25.62
|25.60
|25.12
|Power & Fuel Cost
|5.96
|5.83
|6.21
|Employee Cost
|2.88
|2.82
|2.70
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|2.03
|1.76
|1.46
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|1.86
|2.00
|2.26
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|0.42
|1.12
|0.35
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|38.77
|39.13
|38.10
|Operating Profit
|2.82
|2.75
|1.10
|Interest
|2.99
|2.99
|3.95
|Gross Profit
|-0.17
|-0.24
|-2.85
|Depreciation
|2.90
|2.81
|2.55
|Profit Before Tax
|-3.07
|-3.05
|-5.40
|Tax
|0.03
|0.03
|0.00
|Net Profit
|-3.10
|-3.08
|-5.40
Quick Links for Girnar Fibres:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices