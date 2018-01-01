JUST IN
Girnar Fibres Ltd.

BSE: 514252 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Girnar Fibres Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Girnar Fibres Ltd
Girnar Fibres Ltd. (GIRNARFIBRES) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Sep-2007 Jun-2007 Mar-2007 Dec-2006 Sep-2006
Revenue 8.47 8.39 9.97 10.11 9.99
Other Income 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.03
Total Income 8.53 8.45 10.03 10.17 10.02
Expenditure 8.24 8.33 9.43 9.33 9.12
Operating Profit 0.29 0.12 0.60 0.84 0.90
Interest 0.67 0.67 0.54 0.74 0.56
PBDT -0.38 -0.55 0.06 0.10 0.34
Depreciation 0.65 0.64 0.71 0.70 0.71
PBT -1.03 -1.19 -0.65 -0.60 -0.37
Tax 0.00 0.02 0.01 0.03 0.00
Net Profit -1.03 -1.21 -0.66 -0.63 -0.37
EPS (Rs) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
