Girnar Fibres Ltd.
|BSE: 514252
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Girnar Fibres Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Girnar Fibres Ltd
Girnar Fibres Ltd. (GIRNARFIBRES) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Sep-2007
|Jun-2007
|Mar-2007
|Dec-2006
|Sep-2006
|Revenue
|8.47
|8.39
|9.97
|10.11
|9.99
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|0.03
|Total Income
|8.53
|8.45
|10.03
|10.17
|10.02
|Expenditure
|8.24
|8.33
|9.43
|9.33
|9.12
|Operating Profit
|0.29
|0.12
|0.60
|0.84
|0.90
|Interest
|0.67
|0.67
|0.54
|0.74
|0.56
|PBDT
|-0.38
|-0.55
|0.06
|0.10
|0.34
|Depreciation
|0.65
|0.64
|0.71
|0.70
|0.71
|PBT
|-1.03
|-1.19
|-0.65
|-0.60
|-0.37
|Tax
|0.00
|0.02
|0.01
|0.03
|0.00
|Net Profit
|-1.03
|-1.21
|-0.66
|-0.63
|-0.37
|EPS (Rs)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
