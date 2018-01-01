Girnar Fibres Ltd.

|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '07
|Mar '07
|Sep '06
|Mar '06
|Sep '05
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|16.86
|20.09
|21.10
|21.46
|18.91
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.13
|0.16
|1.35
|0.14
|Total Income
|16.98
|20.22
|21.26
|22.81
|19.05
|Total Expenditure
|16.57
|19.32
|19.34
|21.46
|17.95
|Operating Profit
|0.41
|0.90
|1.92
|1.35
|1.10
|Interest
|1.34
|1.73
|1.25
|1.49
|1.20
|Gross Profit
|-0.93
|-0.83
|0.67
|-0.14
|-0.10
|Depreciation
|1.29
|1.50
|1.40
|1.41
|1.40
|PBT
|-2.22
|-2.33
|-0.73
|-1.55
|-1.50
|Tax
|0.02
|0.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-2.24
|-2.37
|-0.73
|-1.55
|-1.50
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-2.24
|-2.37
|-0.73
|-1.55
|-1.50
|Equity Share Capital
|15.67
|15.67
|15.67
|15.67
|15.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|1.24
|0
|1.24
|0
|1.24
|Share Holding (%)
|61.38
|0.00
|61.38
|0.00
|61.38
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.