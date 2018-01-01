Girnar Fibres Ltd.

|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '06
|Dec '05
|Dec '04
|Dec '03
|Dec '02
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|31.22
|29.93
|28.47
|33.43
|30.03
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.24
|0.63
|1.09
|1.12
|Total Income
|31.43
|30.17
|29.10
|34.52
|31.15
|Total Expenditure
|28.66
|28.25
|28.49
|35.42
|28.69
|Operating Profit
|2.77
|1.92
|0.61
|-0.90
|2.46
|Interest
|1.99
|1.78
|3.85
|3.73
|3.38
|Gross Profit
|0.78
|0.14
|-3.24
|-4.63
|-0.92
|Depreciation
|2.11
|2.10
|2.38
|2.93
|3.11
|PBT
|-1.33
|-1.96
|-5.62
|-7.56
|-4.03
|Tax
|0.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-1.36
|-1.96
|-5.62
|-7.56
|-4.03
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-1.36
|-1.96
|-5.62
|-7.56
|-4.03
|Equity Share Capital
|15.67
|15.67
|15.67
|15.67
|15.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|1.24
|1.24
|1.24
|1.24
|1.24
|Share Holding (%)
|61.38
|61.38
|61.38
|61.38
|61.38
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.