Girnar Fibres Ltd.

|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '07
|Mar '06
|Mar '05
|Mar '04
|Mar '03
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|41.19
|40.37
|38.42
|44.41
|40.36
|Other Income
|0.29
|1.49
|0.72
|1.66
|1.56
|Total Income
|41.48
|41.86
|39.14
|46.07
|41.92
|Total Expenditure
|38.66
|39.41
|38.18
|46.63
|40.64
|Operating Profit
|2.82
|2.45
|0.96
|-0.56
|1.28
|Interest
|2.98
|2.69
|3.81
|4.92
|4.69
|Gross Profit
|-0.16
|-0.24
|-2.85
|-5.48
|-3.41
|Depreciation
|2.90
|2.81
|2.55
|3.45
|4.16
|PBT
|-3.06
|-3.05
|-5.40
|-8.93
|-7.57
|Tax
|0.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-3.10
|-3.05
|-5.40
|-8.93
|-7.57
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-3.10
|-3.05
|-5.40
|-8.93
|-7.57
|Equity Share Capital
|15.67
|15.67
|15.67
|15.67
|15.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|1.24
|1.24
|1.24
|1.24
|1.24
|Share Holding (%)
|61.38
|61.38
|61.38
|61.38
|61.38
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.