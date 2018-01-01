JUST IN
Girnar Fibres Ltd.

BSE: 514252 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Girnar Fibres Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Girnar Fibres Ltd

Girnar Fibres Ltd. (GIRNARFIBRES) - Company Information

Girnar Fibres Ltd

Jointly promoted by Deep Chand Jain and the Madhya Pradesh Audyogik Vikas Nigam (MPAVN), Girnar Fibres is engaged in spinning cotton yarn (cap.: 12,480 spindles). Jain has thirty-six years of experience in the hosiery industry. The other companies promoted by him are Girnar Fabrics Pvt Ltd, Girnar Knitwear and Girnar Hosiery. The company expanded its capacity upto 26,920 spindles. It mainly man...> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Managing Director : Jatinder Jain
Executive Director : Gulshan Kumar Jain
Director : Prafulla Kumar Jain
Nominee (IFCI) : Naresh Saluja
Company Secretary : Rakesh Kumar
AUDITOR : Gupta Sanjiv & Co
IND NAME : Textiles - Cotton/Blended
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
Guru Nanak Dev Nagar St No 6, Basti Jodhewal,Ludhiana,Punjab-141007
Ph : 91-0161-2665673/2666915
WEBSITE :
E-mail : girnarjltd@glide.net.in

