Girnar Fibres Ltd.
|BSE: 514252
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Girnar Fibres Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Girnar Fibres Ltd
Girnar Fibres Ltd. (GIRNARFIBRES) - Company Information
Jointly promoted by Deep Chand Jain and the Madhya Pradesh Audyogik Vikas Nigam (MPAVN), Girnar Fibres is engaged in spinning cotton yarn (cap.: 12,480 spindles). Jain has thirty-six years of experience in the hosiery industry. The other companies promoted by him are Girnar Fabrics Pvt Ltd, Girnar Knitwear and Girnar Hosiery. The company expanded its capacity upto 26,920 spindles. It mainly man...> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Managing Director :
|Jatinder Jain
|Executive Director :
|Gulshan Kumar Jain
|Director :
|Prafulla Kumar Jain
|Nominee (IFCI) :
|Naresh Saluja
|Company Secretary :
|Rakesh Kumar
|AUDITOR :
|Gupta Sanjiv & Co
|IND NAME :
|Textiles - Cotton/Blended
|HOUSE NAME :
|Indian Private
|Registered office
|Guru Nanak Dev Nagar St No 6, Basti Jodhewal,Ludhiana,Punjab-141007
|Ph : 91-0161-2665673/2666915
|WEBSITE :
|E-mail : girnarjltd@glide.net.in
Quick Links for Girnar Fibres:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices