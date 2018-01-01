Girnar Fibres Ltd

Jointly promoted by Deep Chand Jain and the Madhya Pradesh Audyogik Vikas Nigam (MPAVN), Girnar Fibres is engaged in spinning cotton yarn (cap.: 12,480 spindles). Jain has thirty-six years of experience in the hosiery industry. The other companies promoted by him are Girnar Fabrics Pvt Ltd, Girnar Knitwear and Girnar Hosiery. The company expanded its capacity upto 26,920 spindles. It mainly man...> More