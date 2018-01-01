JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Girnar Fibres Ltd

Girnar Fibres Ltd.

BSE: 514252 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Girnar Fibres Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Girnar Fibres Ltd

Girnar Fibres Ltd. (GIRNARFIBRES) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Sep
Book Closure Date (Month) Sep
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 10
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 514252
NSE Code N.A.
BSE Group P
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Kolkata Stock Exchange, Chennai Stock Exchange, Delhi Stock Exchange, Ludhiana Stock Exchange, Indore Stock Exchange

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Girnar Fibres: